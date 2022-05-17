New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Dr Ganesh Natarajan, a renowned technology futurist, business builder and entrepreneurship mentor, has joined the advisory board of the Centre for Innovation in Public Policy (CIPP), a think-and-do policy tank whose mission is to design and build practical, new-age implementable solutions for the public good.

Dr Natarajan is the Founder of 5F World, a platform dedicated to investment and mentoring start-ups, skills platforms and social enterprises. He is Chairman of Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Skills Alpha, Pune City Connect, and the Lighthouse Communities Foundation, and Co-Founder of Global Talent Track, Kalzoom Advisors, and Center for AI and Advanced Analytics.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide Claiming To Be Unhappy With Wife.

He is an Independent Director on the Boards of State Bank of India, Principal Asset Management, Hinduja Global Services, LHI Digital, Educate Girls, 1 Crowd, and the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network.

Dr Natarajan led two corporate success stories with distinction: as Vice Chairman & CEO, APTECH, from 1991 to 2001, and as Managing Director & CEO, Zensar, from 2001 to 2016. He is an Independent Director on the Boards of State Bank of India, Principal Asset Management, Hinduja Global Services, LHI Digital, Educate Girls, 1 Crowd, and the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network.

Also Read | WhatsApp To Soon Allow Users To Exit Groups Silently: Report.

He is a member of the Chairmen's Council of NASSCOM and the National Council of the All India Management Association. He has been Chairman of NASSCOM and NASSCOM Foundation, President of HBS Club of India and served multiple terms on the National Council of CII.

An alumnus of BIT Mesra, NITIE, IIT Bombay, and the Harvard Business School, Dr Natarajan has authored four McGraw Hill Books on Business Process Reengineering and Knowledge Management and six other publications on the IT industry and inspired leadership of Gen Y.

"CIPP's solution-oriented 'think-and-do' approach has brought new energy into, and broken fresh new ground in an otherwise academic, ivory-tower-like landscape of public policy, "Dr Natarajan said. "I look forward to helping CIPP's team of experienced fellows and mentor young researchers in making India's public policy landscape more research-led."

K Yatish Rajawat, Founder of CIPP, said that Dr Natarajan's joining of CIPP's advisory board is a matter of great prestige and delight for a new-age policy think tank. "Dr Natarajan's legendary contributions and achievements over several decades are internationally recognized and praised," Mr Rajawat said. "CIPP is a most interesting and exciting place for young public policy professionals. They will gain enormously not only from Dr Natarajan's treasure trove of experience in business leadership and implementation but also from his current work with social enterprises and start-ups."

The Centre for Innovation in Public Policy is a think-and-do tank whose mission is to build the best implementable solutions for the largest public good through collaboration and alliances between the social sector, government, the private sector, and civil society. CIPP aims to be the glue that stitches these alliances together and forges a common platform for them to perform.

To bring about impactful change in agriculture, industry, and financial inclusion, CIPP has been involved with state and central governments to improve existing policies to ensure proper implementation and bridge the gap between administrative goals and on-ground policy impact.

To join India's most happening think-and-do public policy team, please visit our "Openings" page for internship opportunities.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)