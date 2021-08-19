Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Saratoga (California) [US], August 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): ITILITE, leading Enterprise SaaS based travel & expense manager platform announced a groundbreaking partnership with US based payments solutions company, Zact today.

With this unified offering, organizations can now seamlessly issue payment cards, make travel bookings and manage employee expense reporting, all from an integrated platform.

Also Read | Celebrity Aesthetician Dr Motox Has Gone From Council Estate to Running Multimillion Pound Business Owner.

Together, the two innovative companies will create the first fully interoperable travel booking and spend management experience.

According to Holger Taubmann, Regional CEO, Dach at Lowell and previously SVP of Distribution at Amadeus, "Today, most companies deal with delays and non-compliance in managing and reporting travel spend because of siloed applications and antiquated technology solutions. Given that travel is one of the largest discretionary spending areas for organizations world-wide, interoperability in the space is crucial."

Also Read | Know About the Journey of Yash Katyal From Entrepreneur to a Lifestyle Blogger.

Currently, many organizations ask employees to use personal credit cards for business travel. This process creates a set of problems: delays, non-compliance, overspending, and dissatisfaction. Furthermore, finance is often the "last to know", and therefore has no way to anticipate and plan for spend.

With the Zact-ITILITE offering, organizations can instead issue budget-based corporate cards for specific trips, control which travel options employees use, and receive the data in real-time for expense reporting. All expenses are automatically reconciled and sent to the accounting systems. Compliance before the spend will be the new standard.

ITILITE CEO Mayank Kukreja called this partnership a game-changer for the space. According to Kukreja, "As the world moves back towards normalcy, business travel is making a strong comeback. With Zact's seamless payment platform, we now offer one of the quickest ways to get back on the road safely with a new level of ease." In addition to bringing in a powerful platform, ITILITE also offers an unmatched travel inventory, 24x7 support and best-in-class analytics to its users.

Zact's payments platform, with its suite of both proprietary and 3rd party applications, provides this interoperability natively.

According to Zact CEO John Thomas, "The Zact platform with its rich application and APIs is ideally suited to complement ITILITE's comprehensive travel booking functionality & inventory."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)