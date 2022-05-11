New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/TPT): ITM University Gwalior Women's Hockey Team has recently been crowned champions for the 2nd time in a row in the Khelo India University game Bengaluru 2021. The university won the Gold Medal in the women's Hockey Championship. Some of the exceptional players that have taken the game to the top level were Neelu Dadiya, Jyoti Pal, Anjali Gautam, Manisha Chauhan, Nisha PC, Pratibha Arya, Chanchal, Kanchan N Karkata, Tania, Yogita Bora, Savita, Rajni Vaski, Nandini Kushwah, Vartika Rawat, Sadhana, Akansha Singh, Bhavna Khade, Bina and, Christian Emeral. While Captain Pratibha Arya hit the first goal, Manisha Chauhan accomplished the second goal. The ITM Women's Hockey Team didn't even allow the opponent team to hit a single goal during the whole tournament. Moreover, Anjali Gautam, Kanchan N Karkata, and Yogita Bora are the current faces who are recently presenting themselves at the India Camp.

On this historic achievement, ITM University Chancellor Ruchi Singh Chauhan said, "It feels good to see that the world is stepping towards growth and progress. ITM University Women's Team is an inspiration to many who want to make their dreams come true. With their strong determination and perseverance, the girls undoubtedly made the nation proud and set new milestones in the sports industry. Winning the Gold Medal twice by our Women Hockey Team is a matter of huge pride and pleasure for everyone. And we are sure in the coming years also they will add many feathers of success to their crown."

ITM University Chancellor Ruchi Singh Chauhan, Provost Dr Daulat Singh Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor Dr SS Bhakar, Registrar Omveer Singh, and the entire nation congratulated the team on their historic achievement. Coach Neha Rawat, and manager, Vimal Sharma, have supported and encouraged the team throughout their sports journey and has helped the ITM University to become the first University in Madhya Pradesh to create an unprecedented record for the second time consecutively.

As of now, no government and private institutions have achieved this milestone and ITM University Gwalior, through this milestone, proved that they are not only assisting its students academically but also athletically. The university has not only made a comeback and reached the finals of Khelo India but has also been crowned champion for the second time repeatedly. Earlier, the ITM university has made its historic victory in 'Khelo India' for the first time in 2020. The vision of the 'ITM university' is to follow the necessary steps that will introduce opportunities for students to excel in the sports segment.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

