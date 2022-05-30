EducationWorld ranks Jagran Lakecity University among the top 15 in the country and Number 1 in MP for six consecutive years under the Multidisciplinary University Category

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings recently awarded Jagran Lakecity University as the number one university in Madhya Pradesh and ranked it amongst the top 15 Universities in India in the category of Multidisciplinary Universities for the year 2022.

The EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings 2022-23 is recognized as one of the most prestigious and comprehensive ratings and ranking surveys of India.

The nation's best higher education institutions are ranked based on academic excellence, their Multidisciplinary approach, Placement and Industrial alliances, International Collaborations, Research, Innovation and more. Jagran Lakecity University stood out as #1 in Madhya Pradesh in the category of Multidisciplinary and among the top 15 universities in India.

Jagran Lakecity University, founded in 2013, has consistently demonstrated excellence across academic rigour, research, industry integration, Skill-based Interdisciplinary Degrees, student-centric ecosystem and internationalization parameters and has been the winner of top accolades nationally & Internationally.

The University became the first in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to be awarded the 'Diamond' rating by QS I-Gauge, an International Rating agency in June 2021. Furthermore, the government of Madhya Pradesh has presented the university with the "University of the year" award for consecutively five years from 2015 to 2019. JLU is the only university in central India to be invited to be part of the European Union's Erasmus Tuning project on internationalization in academics and benchmarking.

The university currently holds the second Vice President position of the Association of Universities in Asia and the Pacific as well as a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University said, "These awards shine a spotlight on the exceptional achievements of students, alumni, faculty members and the staff of Jagran Lakecity University. We are absolutely thrilled to win the top award in the category of Multidisciplinary Universities, since it recognises the values we embody and the achievements of our university, in a diverse and fast integrating world. We particularly valued the feedback from the judges about what makes JLU stand out from the crowd. The recognition of the great things we are doing is a real boost to our commitment."

The University provides great attention to practical and industry-focused education, being student-centric with deep research endeavors. This has paid rich dividends with outstanding industry placements across its 56 plus UGC approved programs under 6 faculties for UG, PG & doctoral programmes.

Admissions at Jagran Lakecity University are open for the academic year 2022.

To know more about the University, please visit: jlu.edu.in.

