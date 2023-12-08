Jain PU College opens applications for the academic year with new subject combinations - The top choice for PU Education in Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 8: Jain PU College, recognized as the Best PU College in Bangalore, is thrilled to announce the initiation of applications for the upcoming academic year. With an expansive array of courses spanning Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities, Jain PU College stands out as the premier institution for students aiming for a comprehensive and enriching educational experience tailored to their passions and aspirations.

Jain PU College has consistently secured its position as the Top PU College, attracting students seeking an all-encompassing education that transcends conventional boundaries. The college, equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, distinguished faculty, and an unwavering commitment to holistic development, empowers students to excel in their chosen fields. The two campuses located in VV Puram and Jayanagar provide a wholesome academic experience for students from across the nation.

Key Features:

Cutting-edge infrastructure and well-equipped laboratories for Science students.

Comprehensive Commerce curriculum designed to meet industry demands.

Dynamic Arts and Humanities programs foster creativity and critical thinking.

Exciting Collaboration: MoU Signed with Yeshas Academy and Allen Institute

In a momentous stride towards academic excellence, Jain PU College has forged strategic partnerships to elevate the educational experience for its students. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with Yeshas Academy and Jain College for CA Coaching, as well as Allen Institute and Jain College for NEET, KCET/JEE MAINS Coaching.

MoU with Yeshas Academy A Partnership for Success:

This collaboration is poised to revolutionize commerce education at Jain PU College. The MoU aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world applications, ensuring students are well-prepared for the dynamic business environment.

Yeshas Academy - Yeshas Academy serves as a center for commerce education and stands as a top institution for coaching in CA, CS, CPA, US CMA, ACCA. The academy has established itself as an unequivocal leader in the transformation of young students into exceptional professionals, meeting the essential requirements of the nation.

MoU with Allen Institute - Nurturing Scientific Excellence:

The partnership with Allen Institute, a distinguished name in Science education, underscores Jain College's commitment to providing top-notch education in the Science stream. The MoU is designed to create an environment conducive to scientific exploration and innovation, propelling students towards successful careers in the sciences.

Allen Institute - Renowned as a premier coaching institute, Allen specializes in preparing students for a range of competitive exams, including JEE (Main+Advanced), JEE (Main), Pre-Medical (NEET-UG), Pre-Nurture & Career Foundation (Class VI to X, NTSE & Olympiads)

Allen's reputation is built on its dedication to cultivating a robust foundation of knowledge and concepts in students, setting the stage for their success in competitive exams and board-level education.

Subject Combinations Tailored to Your Ambitions:

Science Stream:

PCMB (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology)

PCMC (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science)

PCME (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Electronics)

PCMS (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Stats)

Commerce Stream:

ABMS (Accounts, Business Studies, Mathematics, Statistics)

ABES (Accounts, Business Studies, Economics, Statistics)

ABEM (Accounts, Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics)

ABECs (Accounts, Business Studies, Economics, Computer Science)

ABSCs (Accounts, Business Studies, Statistics, Computer Science)

Arts and Humanities Stream:

History, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology (HPSP)

Economics, Sociology, Psychology, English (ESPE)

History, Political Science, Economics, English (HPEE)

Why Jain College?

Jain College's reputation as the top PU College for Commerce, Science, and Arts & Humanities in Bangalore is well-earned over 3 decades of legacy. Its comprehensive curriculum, seasoned teaching staff, exposure to workshops and projects mentored by industry professionals, and state-of-the-art technologically enhanced classrooms set it apart as a leader in the field of Pre-University Education.

How to Apply at Jain PU College?

Jain PU College invites interested students to apply for admission through the user-friendly online application portal on the college website. The seamless process ensures a stress-free experience for prospective students.

For detailed information on the application process, offered courses, and admission criteria, please visit https://www.jaincollege.ac.in

Jain PU College, synonymous with academic distinction and holistic development, continues to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders across Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities.

Contact: +91 7619158068

Website: https://www.jaincollege.ac.in

