Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: The Janki Foundation, led by Boston-based philanthropists Shri Mahesh Navani and Smt. Asha Navani, in collaboration with Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust, announced plans to establish a 100-bedded rural multi-specialty hospital in Wada, Palghar. In grateful recognition of the collaboration, the new hospital and the building (s) in which it is located shall in perpetuity bear the name "Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Asha Navani Multi Specialty Rural Hospital."

Janki Foundation collaborates with Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust to establish a 100 bedded rural multi-specialty hospital to strengthen healthcare services in Palghar District, Maharashtra

The forthcoming hospital will significantly improve access to a diversity of healthcare services in the region, with a particular emphasis on serving women and children.

The forthcoming hospital is poised to transform healthcare delivery for rural and tribal populations in Palghar district, benefiting nearly 1 million residents across the blocks of Wada, Jawhar, Mokhada, and Vikramgad. It will house comprehensive departments to meet the needs of patients at every stage of life--from neonatal and pediatric care to geriatric medicine. To address the region's high infant and maternal mortality rates, the hospital will emphasize women's and children's health, offering holistic care throughout pregnancy and postpartum. The hospital's ability to serve both broad and specialized needs reflects the Janki Foundation's commitment to addressing critical healthcare gaps in underserved communities with compassion and dignity.

Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Road--a 300-bedded NABH-accredited tertiary care hospital run by Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust has a strong track record of delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare across India and will serve as an initial model for the new hospital's operations. The Trust also manages several other healthcare institutions including Bhaktivedanta Eye Hospital (Barsana), Bhaktivedanta Hospital (Vrindavan, UP), P. V. Doshi Hospital (Mira Road), Swami Shradhanand Hospital (Vasai), Ambiste CHC (Wada), Hamirpur CHC (UP), and PHC Duktan.

The Janki Foundation-funded hospital forms a critical component of the larger Govardhan Eco Village (GEV-2) multi-facility campus that Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust will operate. The campus will also host an Integrated Wellness Centre, Assisted Care Living, School of Mindful Leadership, Co-Ed English Medium School, Food Processing and Handicraft Units, and other essential facilities across its 70-acre development, including a helipad.

In addition to clinical services, the new hospital aims to empower local tribal women through skilling and employment and will include a centre of excellence for holistic and sustainable healthcare and mobile van-based outreach programs in adjoining villages. The hospital is expected to be operational in the next two years, with the foundation stone ceremony scheduled for 30 November 2025.

Mahesh Navaniji stated, "Despite being located close to Mumbai, the financial capital of India, the tribal-majority rural blocks of Palghar district continue to have underdeveloped medical infrastructure. This collaboration offers us an opportunity to work with the Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust team to serve the poor, needy, and underserved. The Janki Foundation is committed to a collaborative approach that brings profound change and long-term impact."

His Holiness Radhanath Swami, in his message, said, "The forthcoming hospital is rooted in the principle of holistic, compassionate service that addresses not only physical illness but also the emotional and spiritual well-being of individuals and communities. Our goal is to build a system where even the person living in the most remote village has access to world-class care."

Gauranga Das, Director, Govardhan Eco Village, said,

"Our healthcare initiatives for rural and tribal communities are inspired by the teachings of His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, promoting a healthy, educated, prosperous, and culturally enriched life. Our approach looks beyond treating illness by addressing social and economic determinants of health while preserving traditional values."

Shri Hrishikesh Mafatlal, Trustee, Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust, stated,

"We are deeply grateful to the Janki Foundation and Shri Mahesh Navaniji and Smt. Asha Navaniji for wholeheartedly supporting this important healthcare initiative in Palghar district."

The efforts of the Janki Foundation and Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust complement the initiatives of Hon'ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has emphasized strengthening healthcare infrastructure across Maharashtra, improving rural access, expanding digital health initiatives, and implementing new health schemes. Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra has constituted a Tribal Health Committee, headed by Dr. Mitali Sethi (DM, Nandurbar), to specifically address health challenges faced by tribal communities.

About Janki Foundation

The Janki Foundation, based in Boston, Massachusetts, was founded by Shri Mahesh Navani and Smt. Asharani Navani. Rooted in the Hindu principles of dharma and seva, the Foundation supports initiatives in healthcare, hunger relief, education, women's empowerment, sustainability, and transformational programs for children. Guided by the spirit of vasudhaiva kutumbakam "the world is one family" the Foundation partners with trusted institutions in the United States and India to uplift communities and advance a more compassionate, equitable, and sustainable future.

About Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust

Inspired by His Holiness Radhanath Swami, Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust, Mira Road, Thane, is a public charitable trust with extensive experience in healthcare service delivery. The Trust works across healthcare, rural development, environmental restoration, and spiritual care, integrating modern science with traditional wisdom. Its key areas of focus include Healthcare Services, Environmental Restoration, Livelihood and Empowerment, and Purposeful Care (HELP). The Trust hosts more than 1 million visitors annually and provides over one million free meals every year.

