New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main is an entrance examination in India for students who want to study engineering, architecture, or planning at the undergraduate level.

The JEE Main 2022 exam is conducted in two sessions this year, with application deadlines in the first week of April and June respectively.

The application has been reopened for the 1st Session since April 18th, 2022, and the students can apply till April 25. The exam dates are reopened for all the students who were unable to register prior.

Mistakes to Avoid:

As known JEE Main is one of the most essential exams for the students, so, one cannot miss on all the aspects. And, to help you with the same given below are the must know details before you fill the form for JEE Main 2022:

1. The process of the form completion of JEE Main has been eased and merged into three easy steps,

(a) Enrolling for the exam, (b) Providing the details in the form, and (c) Processing the payment.

This needs to be done by every student willing to appear for the exam.

1.1 Fill Personal Details: While registering the candidate needs to fill in his or her personal details, academic details, permanent address, and present address.

1.2 Create Password: Also, it is advised that the student should create a strong password.

1.3 After the compliance of the necessary details the student's admission number will be generated.

1.4 Fill Application form: After doing so, the student needs to fill in the application form with all the required details as displayed on the screen. It is to be clearly noted that the photographs of all the documents in the scanned form. Furthermore, if you face a problem while uploading, it is advised to recheck the dimensions and do the needful again.

1.5 Payment Process: Thereafter, the student needs to deposit the fees through online or net banking. Also, if the transaction is not getting processed it is advised to wait and process the payment afterwards, it might be due to poor network connectivity.

1.6 Take out the Print out: Lastly, it is always advised to take out a printout of the application form for better transparency and to avoid any last-minute confusion.

Common Mistakes Generally Happens: JEE Main 2022

2. The OTP received on the registered mobile number or email id should be mentioned while enrolling for the exam, for the proper completion and compliance of the registration process.

3. The selection of centre location will primarily be based on the housing details entered by the student, so, it is advised to mention everything carefully.

4. One should ensure that they have all the documents required for successfully registering themselves for the exam.

5. The fees are payable only through online medium.

6. The fees for general or unreserved category men (male strata) are INR 650 whereas for the unreserved category females, reserved category, transgender it is INR 325.

7. The photograph attached in the registration form must include the date and signature of the student. Also, the dimensions should be accurate, provided which only the form will get submitted.

Is there any scope for correction in the application JEE Main form?

Yes, NTA opens the window for corrections in the JEE Main application form, wherein it is permitted to edit the details in certain columns. For doing the needful, the student needs to login their credentials and get the necessary edits done. Also, this is allowed just one time so should be done with utmost clarity and thoughts.

It's just a month is left for the JEE Main 2022 Students, and they are advised to practice more with sample papers. Sample papers help in reviewing difficult areas of improvements. Students can also go with Oswaal JEE Main Mock Test Sample Paper | Physics Chemistry Mathematics |for Exam 2022. Students will get ease of chapter-wise preparation and learning tactics:

* Latest JEE (Main) Four Question Paper 2021- Fully solved

* Previous Years' (2019-2020) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

* Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

* Mnemonics to boost memory and confidence

* 15 Sample Question Papers based on the latest pattern with detailed explanations

* QR Codes: Easy to scan QR codes for online concept-based content

* Subject-wise - Appendix available in QR format.

* Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise

Here is the recommended link for JEE Main Mock Test Sample Paper | Physics Chemistry Mathematics |for Exam 2022, Click here https://bit.ly/3xFQfyA

Lastly, we wish you good luck for your exam, success is all yours!

JEE Main 2022 -Eligibility, Admit Card, Exam Date, Requirements and Much More!

