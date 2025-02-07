PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: In today's fast-paced world, where sedentary lifestyles and instant gratification dominate, the need for a more balanced and holistic approach to health is greater than ever. Jehangir Hospital has taken a significant step in this direction with the launch of the Jehangir Wellness Centre, Pune's first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to complete well-being. Spanning 7,000 sq. ft., this state-of-the-art sanctuary features world-class consulting rooms, a premium executive lounge, and a serene environment designed to align body, mind, and soul. More than just a wellness centre, it offers a transformative space where individuals can reconnect with their overall well-being.

With a people-centric approach, Jehangir Wellness Centre provides a comprehensive range of services for all age groups, combining preventive health checks with alternative therapies that address both existing ailments and their root causes. The centre offers therapies such as Bach Therapy, Reflexology, Acupuncture, Chakra Meditation, Yoga, and Bowen Therapy, ensuring personalized care that fosters long-term wellness. By integrating modern healthcare with holistic practices, Jehangir Wellness Centre empowers individuals to embrace a healthier, more balanced life.

Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, stated, "At Jehangir Wellness Centre, we believe in holistic healing that goes beyond the symptoms. Addressing the prevalent lifestyle concerns faced by all of us, Jehangir Wellness Centre offers a comprehensive range of solutions. Our commitment to elevating preventive and predictive holistic treatment is reflected in the diverse array of offerings, providing comprehensive solutions that cater to individual needs. Our goal is to empower individuals to take charge of their well-being through personalised care and lasting lifestyle changes."

Preventive Health Checks: Nipping Diseases in the Bud

At the heart of Jehangir Wellness Centre's philosophy is preventive care. The centre offers comprehensive health assessments designed to detect potential issues before they escalate, enabling early intervention and lifestyle adjustments. By identifying risks early, individuals can reduce the likelihood of chronic conditions, promoting long-term health and well-being.

Alternative Therapies for Mind, Body, and Soul

True wellness involves nurturing the body, mind, and spirit. Jehangir Wellness Centre offers a variety of therapies to achieve this balance. Yoga enhances flexibility, reduces stress, and improves mental clarity, while acupuncture stimulates energy flow and alleviates pain. Chakra Meditation fosters emotional and physical healing, Bowen Therapy targets musculoskeletal pain and stress, and Reflexology improves circulation and relaxation. Each therapy is chosen for its holistic healing benefits.

Natural Oil-Based Solutions: A Natural Approach to Healing

The centre also incorporates natural oil-based solutions, used in treatments like massages, aromatherapy, and skin care. These therapeutic oils help relax the body, ease muscle tension, improve skin health, and uplift mood, offering a natural, holistic approach to healing.

Specialised Programmes for Chronic Conditions

For chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity, Jehangir Wellness Centre offers targeted programmes, such as Twin Health. These programmes combine lifestyle changes, dietary guidance, and holistic therapies, providing a personalized approach to manage these conditions and help clients regain control over their health.

Homeopathy: A Gentle, Individualised Approach

Homeopathy plays a key role in the centre's offerings. Tailored to each individual's symptoms, homeopathic remedies stimulate the body's natural healing process, offering gentle, non-invasive support for a wide range of health concerns.

Creative Therapies: Art Therapy and Zentangle

Recognizing the importance of mental health, the centre includes art therapy and Zentangle as creative, therapeutic tools. Art therapy allows for emotional expression and stress release, while Zentangle fosters mindfulness, mental clarity, and stress reduction, promoting both emotional and physical healing.

A Complete Wellness Experience

Jehangir Wellness Centre is a holistic wellness destination, offering preventive care, personalized therapies, and innovative treatments to promote long-term health, healing, and balance. With a team of experienced professionals, the centre empowers clients to live healthier, more fulfilling lives through a comprehensive approach to mind, body, and soul wellness.

