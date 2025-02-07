Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar was released in theatres on Friday (February 7). Ever since the film's trailer debuted in January, there has been immense hype surrounding it. Even without any promotional events, the movie has managed to grab attention through its trailer, songs, and punch dialogues. After all, the fan-favourite singer, music producer, and actor is returning to the big screen after a long time. Before its release, the CBFC passed the film with multiple changes. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’: 11 Himesh Reshammiya Meme-Worthy Dialogues From the Trailer That Are So Cringe They’re Unmissably Hilarious!.

Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Passed by CBFC After Multiple Cuts

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar on January 29 but suggested a few major changes. A few scenes that had liquor brand names and scenes where the middle finger was shown have been blurred. Many close-up bikini and cleavage shots were also removed from the film. Another scene, where a man sensually moves his hand on a woman's thigh and hip, was altered. A violent scene showing a man being cut with a woodcutter machine was also modified. They also muted the word "bitch" from the audio and removed it from the subtitles. The film was provided with a UA certification, and the runtime is 141 minutes and 44 seconds. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Song ‘Tandoori Days’: Himesh Reshammiya and Sunny Leone’s Goofy New Track Brings Back ‘Tandoori Nights’ Memories (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’:

About ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’

Directed by Keith Gomes, Himesh Reshammiya's retro musical action comedy, Badass Ravi Kumar also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Saurabh Sachdeva, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Sunny Leone. The film is produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies and is reportedly made on a budget of INR 20 crore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).