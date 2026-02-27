VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Jet Realty has launched its new residential development, Ananta, in Andheri West, with over 250+ channel partners and several influencers attending the unveiling event.

The launch marks a strategic expansion of the developer's footprint in Mumbai's western suburbs, where it has previously delivered projects across Vile Parle, Santacruz, Malad and Ghatkopar. With Ananta, Jet Realty strengthens its presence in Andheri West, a micro-market supported by strong connectivity and established infrastructure.

The project offers access to metro corridors, Western Express Highway and SV Road, along with proximity to commercial hubs in Andheri, Goregaon and Bandra-Kurla Complex. The neighbourhood is supported by schools, healthcare facilities and retail centres. Planned as an integrated residential development, Ananta features podium and rooftop amenities, fitness and wellness spaces, children's activity zones, landscaped recreational areas, multipurpose community spaces and security systems designed for structured urban living.

The strong turnout of channel partners indicates early trade confidence in the project. The launch was also covered by a few digital creators, including influencer Rasika Dhobale, contributing to broader visibility.

Commenting on the development, Hemant Shah, CEO & Founder of Jet Realty, said, "The residential demand in Andheri West is increasingly being shaped by infrastructure upgrades and the shift toward well-planned community living. Buyers today evaluate long-term livability, connectivity, the surrounding ecosystem and integrated amenities, rather than just location alone. With Ananta, our focus is on delivering a development that aligns with these evolving expectations. The strong participation from channel partners at launch indicates confidence in both the micro-market and our execution approach."

With infrastructure expansion and metro connectivity strengthening the western corridor, projects that combine location advantage with structured planning are expected to see sustained traction. Ananta represents Jet Realty's continued focus on established suburban markets where infrastructure, demand and long-term value converge.

About Jet Realty

Jet Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer founded and led by Hemant Shah. The company focuses on residential developments across established suburban micro-markets, including Vile Parle, Santacruz, Malad, Ghatkopar and Andheri. With an emphasis on location-driven planning, structured design and execution discipline, Jet Realty has built a portfolio aligned with infrastructure-led growth corridors within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The company works closely with an extensive channel partner network and follows a calibrated expansion strategy across high-demand residential belts.

