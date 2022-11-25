Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jewellerskart, a provider of e-commerce websites and 360-degree digital solutions for retail jewellers, announced today the launch of Jewellerskart 2.0 with the release of their new-look e-commerce platform. The new version of their website jewellerskart.com is available in a feature-rich and easy-to-use avatar, delivering a convenient and hassle-free platform with all the benefits that retail jewellers have come to love, including a wide inventory showcase and customised jewellery, all within the same website.

Since its inception in January 2021, the company has been providing retail jewellers all over India with their own e-commerce websites, empowering them to sell their inventory online and enabling them with digital transformation of their business. The company also provides Digital Marketing, Jewellery manufacturing, and Logistics solutions for retail jewellers. They also have an extensive diamond jewellery inventory of their own and offer the option of customising jewellery designs.

More than 100 jewellery brands have been using e-commerce websites made by Jewellerskart to sell their jewellery to people all over the country. This new and improved version of the platform provides highly customizable features, allowing jewellers to boost their website and sell from anywhere--not just in India, but also from any other country around the world with regional localization. Jewellerskart 2.0 is the newest innovation from the company that enables retail jewellers to conveniently take steps toward achieving their digital transition and unleashing their full business potential through the online medium.

Highlights of Jewellerskart 2.0:

- 100% White labelling of the website and an easy-to-use dashboard- Ability to sell in any country worldwide with region-specific localization- Order tracking facility for both buyers and sellers- Quickest loading time- Customized jewellery options- Explore all precious metals- Freedom to customize the website as desired- CMS page access- SEO-friendly- Detailed reports and analytics

"It is with great happiness and genuine excitement that we announce the release of Jewellerskart 2.0, our new and advanced jewellery e-commerce platform," said Chetan Sojitra, Founder of Jewellerskart.

"As more existing technologies are stacked on each other and developed into something greater, consumers and businesses alike can expect to see more opportunities with new technologies. We are committed to providing distinguished and high-quality jewellery through an exclusive online e-commerce platform, where jewellers worldwide can get the best B2B deals and a series of key-turning e-commerce solutions," said Gopinath M., CTO of Jewellerskart.

"Jewellerskart has been designed in such a way that any retailer or individual will get keen or interested in doing the jewellery business, considering the construction of the product with an all-in-one solution," added Paramdeep Singh Kler, CFO and COO of Jewellerskart.

After rigorous research, development, and testing, Jewellerskart 2.0 is currently rolling out officially on November 25, 2022. The new e-commerce platform will be available at www.jewellerskart.com.

Jewellerskart was founded by Mani Jewel, a 20-year-young and dynamic diamond jewellery manufacturing company in India that has also been involved in the trading business for 40 years. Jewellerskart is dedicated to providing jewellers with inventory-based information, techniques, tools and products to help them sell better, increase clientele, enhance business, and ensure their longevity. Combining their passion for jewellery and e-commerce, Jewellerskart's focus is to provide distinctive products and a variety of digital e-commerce solutions using cutting-edge technology.

For more information, please visit www.jewellerskart.com and visit Jewellerskart's social media pages.

Media Contact:

Rohan Rangnekarrohan@jewellerskart.com+91-9819082345

