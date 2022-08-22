Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): An emerging jewellery retail brand from a company with a 38-year legacy in jewellery making, Guinness Record holder for creating World's Largest Handmade Gold Chain. JewelOne, the jewellery brand from the house of one of India's largest jewellery manufacturers, Emerald now comes to Anna Nagar (Near Thirumangalam Metro station, 233-235, 2nd Avenue, L Block, Anna Nagar (West), Chennai).

'Jewellery that understands the persona of women', as summed up in their tagline - 'Penn Manadhai Purintha Ponn'.

The Chennai Anna Nagar store of JewelOne has been launched on Aug 21, 2022, at a pompous and grand event. The new store has been designed in such a way to give the customers a wonderful shopping experience.

The new store was inaugurated by the Founder and Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited, K. Srinivasan, the Joint Managing Director Sakthi Srinivasan, Director Dhiaan Srinivasan and other dignitaries, who graced the event in the presence of their Chief Operating Officer, Vaideeswaran N. The store was inaugurated by cutting the welcome ribbon and traditional lamp lighting.

During the launch, K Srinivasan, the Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited said, "We are delighted to have brought a new experience to our customers. Our new Anna Nagar showroom has been designed in a new format as a Ground plus mezzanine floor spanning an area of 2900 SFT and located on a high street which is becoming a jewellery hub."

As part of the launch celebrations, JewelOne has several exciting offers in gold and diamond jewellery for its customers that are sure to delight them. As part of the launch, they have displayed a special attraction which is JewelOne Dancing Peacock, a mesmerising 4.5-feet larger-than-life Dancing Peacock embedded with semi-precious stones. As a tribute to the Chess loving customers who had a great time during the 44th Chess Olympiad at Chennai, Jewel One has launched a set of products resembling the chess characters.

Vaideeswaran N, Chief Operating Officer of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited said, "JewelOne has been undergoing various changes to keep itself relevant in the marketplace. It has brought 5 collections, viz, Chiara (Affordable diamond collection), Ayanaa (Floral collection), Nirjhara (Waterfall theme-based diamond collection), Zheena (Vibrant gemstone collection) and Delites (Lightweight collection) in the last 17 months to delight its design seeking customers. It has products from 4.99 per cent (VA) onwards. This showroom has a service facility for its customers.

'Retail Promotion of the Year Award 2022' for Jewel One received from the Retail Jeweller Awards and received 'Best Retailer of the Year 2022' in Jewellery Category by RAI's India Retail Excellence Awards 2022. Both the awards have been received by the brand in this same month of August' 2022. These awards are testimonies to the brand's transformative journey which was initiated 17 months before."

JewelOne is a brand with 13 showrooms across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The brand plans to expand its retail presence through franchisees and business partners across the state and nationally as well.

