Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], October 30: The Jaipur Polo Ground witnessed a thrilling showdown on Sunday, October 29, 2023, as the Bhopal - Pataudi Cup (8 Goals) final took place, heralding the commencement of the Delhi Polo Season. In a captivating match between Achievers Blue and Jindal Panther, two outstanding teams showcased their prowess in professional polo.

The Jindal Panther team, featuring Arjuna 2 awardees Simran Shergill and Samir Suhag, delivered a masterclass performance that outshone their opponents in every facet of the game. Jindal Panther emerged victorious with a final score of 11 goals to 7, securing their 4th consecutive title win just a month after their triumph in the Jindal Panther Polo Cup. Notably, Simran Shergill and Siddhant were instrumental in their success, contributing a combined total of 9 goals.

In a momentous ceremony, the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pandey, presented the winning team with the prestigious Bhopal Pataudi Cup, while the runners-up were honored by the distinguished Padma Shri Sharmila Tagore.

Score Card:

Jindal Panther

1. Simran Shergill - 4 Goals2. Siddhant Sinha - 6 Goals

Achievers Blue

1. Daniel Otamendi - 1 Goal2. Abhimanyu Pathak - 5 Goals

Jindal Panther's resounding victory in the Bhopal - Pataudi Cup exemplifies their excellence and dominance in the world of polo. The team continues to etch its name in the annals of the sport's history, securing its position as a force to be reckoned with.

