Angul (Odisha) [India], September 30: Jindal Steel has successfully commissioned its 250 MT Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Converter at the Angul integrated steel plant, adding 3 MTPA of crude steelmaking capacity. With the first heat now tapped, the company's total capacity at Angul has risen from 6 MTPA to 9 MTPA--bringing Angul closer to its goal of achieving 12 MTPA within the current financial year.

The synchronised commissioning of Blast Furnace 2 and BOF Converter marks a significant milestone for India's steel self-reliance. This integrated flow into downstream mills ensures steady supplies of Indian-made steel for infrastructure, energy, Automotives, Oil & Gas and Real Estate sectors.

"The new BOF is now running, and the first heat has been tapped. With this, Angul gains real muscle in steelmaking. Every tonne we produce here strengthens India's ability to rely on its own capacity," said Mr Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

