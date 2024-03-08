Business News | Jio-bp Wins Golden Peacock for Higher Mileage Diesel

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: Jio-bp, fuel retail joint venture of Reliance Industries and bp, received the prestigious Golden Peacock award for development to deployment of High Mileage Diesel, at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Abu Dhabi (UAE), during Institute of Director's 2024 UAE Global Convention - 31st World Congress on Leadership for Business Excellence and Innovation.

Jio-bp has launched its diesel with ACTIVE Technology delivering up to 4.3 per cent improved fuel economy at regular prices, meaning with no additional cost, as their base fuel for the first time in Indian market. Designed to work across commercial diesel vehicles, this helps restore and maintain the power of the engine while also reducing the risk of unscheduled vehicle maintenance.

Presented by Indian Ambassador to United Arab Emirates, Sunjay Sudhir, the award acknowledged Jio-bp's business excellence in developing the additives from scratch in globally reputed test center at Millbrook UTAC in United Kingdom, building customized dosing & logistics infrastructure for these additives across their country-wide supply locations and building systems & processes to take this additivated diesel to every customer across their mobility station network.

Building on Jio-bp commitment to deliver "more" across all touchpoints of Indian customer's fueling journey, higher mileage delivering diesel is also anchoring their recently launched You-Deserve-More media campaign.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

