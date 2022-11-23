Mumbai, November 23: Jio on Wednesday announced that Jio True 5G will be available in Pune from today. The leading telecom company said Punekars will have an internet speed of up to 1 gigabits per second (Gbps) with unlimited 5G data.

Jio in a statement released on Wednesday said it begins beta testing of its True 5G network in a city only when a large part of the city is covered by its standalone True 5G network, so that Jio customers get good coverage and experience the most advanced Jio 5G network. 5G Launch in India: Reliance Jio to Bring 5G to Every Indian by December 2023, Says Mukesh Ambani.

Commenting on this announcement, Jio spokesperson said, "Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, a large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer, thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G (fifth-generation mobile system) network anywhere in the world." Reliance Jio 5G Across India by December 2023, Says Mukesh Ambani at IMC 2022 Conference.

The spokesperson said as expected, the data usage on Jio's True 5G network was many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio's 4G network.

Pune is known for its large student population and as a leading IT hub as well as one of the most important automobile and manufacturing hubs in India. The telecom company said Jio True 5G would be a true game-changer for Punekars.

"What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at breakneck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life," the spokesperson added.

The leading telecom company said starting from November 23, Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, doing business as Jio, is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Reliance Jio last Friday announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services -- True-5G -- across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. The telecom firm said it was rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace and was covering major parts of this geography.

