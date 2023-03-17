Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AdoptaZindagi, an initiative of Jivika Healthcare, a social enterprise pioneering mobile medical services, in collaboration with contract intelligence leader Icertis, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, successfully vaccinated 150 underprivileged children against Influenza through its free vaccination drive. The campaign targeted beneficiary families from below poverty line strata (Yellow/Saffron Ration card holders), and provided their children with additional lifesaving Influenza vaccines. These children (from 6 months - 9 years), over time, will also receive vaccinations against Meningococcal, Typhoid, Hepatitis A, and Chickenpox - vaccines not covered by Government under the Universal Immunization Program.

With the mission to ensure "Vaccines for All", AdoptaZindagi campaign is mission-bound to reach and vaccinate millions of underserved children against six vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD). AdoptaZindagi (Adopt A Life) is adopting poor children vaccination and helping them complete their immunisation. Enrolling in the AdoptaZindagi campaign will help beneficiary families secure a healthy future for their children by completing their child's vaccination. The campaign will also conduct awareness drives and community meetings to address vaccine hesitancy. AdoptaZindagi aims to strengthen the Government of India's Universal Immunisation Program as it ensures that children first complete their routine immunisation from the Government to get the benefit of free vaccination service under this campaign.

"Partnering with Jivika Healthcare to help children and their families experience a healthy future reflects our values at Icertis," said Pranali Save, Chief Human Resources Officer at Icertis. "We find purpose in building trust, strengthening bonds, and creating a better world. That includes giving back to the communities where Icertians live, work, and play. Supporting events like the vaccination drive is key as we do our part to shape a more equitable and sustainable society."

On the successful vaccination drive, Jignesh Patel, founder & CEO of Jivika Healthcare said, "As part of Jivika Healthcare's CSR partnership with Icertis, we are proud to have conducted 10+ vaccination drives across Maharashtra's Pune city under our AdoptaZindagi campaign. Through this campaign, we have vaccinated 150 underprivileged children against lifesaving vaccine-preventable diseases. Our goal with AdoptaZindagi is to support the government's efforts to improve immunization coverage, recognizing that it is challenging for them to accomplish everything at once. We are committed to reducing the VPD burden and hospitalization expenses for the bottom-of-the-pyramid population in India by increasing immunisation penetration of these vaccines."

Under CSR, Jivika Healthcare aims to vaccinate more than 20,000 underprivileged children in the next few months, ensuring the completion of six necessary doses recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) for the underprivileged population.

