Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JLL today announced the appointment of Tanvi Choksi as Head of Human Resources (HR) for the Asia Pacific region, effective on 1 January 2022.

In the role, she will join the Asia Pacific Executive Board.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 18 Debuts in India at Rs 14,999; First Sale on December 27, 2021.

Choksi also joins the Global HR leadership team as the Asia Pacific representative. She succeeds Helen Snowball, who moves to a global HR role to lead the firm's new People Solutions and Experience function.

Meenakshi Cornelius, currently Head of HR, Asia Pacific, JLL Work Dynamics Account Management, will succeed Choksi.

Also Read | The Time Is Right for Virat Kohli To Make a Comeback, Right? Indian Test Captain's Situation Has an Uncanny Resemblance to That of Sourav Ganguly's Back in 2006-07.

Cornelius, with her team of more than 100 HR professionals, will partner with the India Leadership Council of JLL to deliver the firm's growth and sustain its leadership position in the industry through progressive talent management practices.

Mary Bilbrey, Chief Human Resources Officer, JLL, said, "This is at once the most exciting and most challenging time to be an HR leader, as organizations face the ongoing effects of a global pandemic, a new war for talent stemming from "The Great Resignation," and a new role supporting employee well-being," said Mary Bilbrey, JLL's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Tanvi is an exceptional leader who will now bring both her deep expertise and a passion for our people to our entire Asia Pacific region. I'm proud that the appointments of Tanvi and Meenakshi demonstrate JLL's commitment to career progression."

In her previous role as the Head of Human Resources for India, Choksi was instrumental in providing the business with strong people leadership, particularly in managing through the pandemic. Under her leadership, the Firm won many awards and accolades, including Great Place to Work for five years in a row, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces in Real Estate.

Choksi joined JLL in 2017. She has over 17 years of work experience from diverse industries and across different facets of Human Resources, which includes Organizational Design & Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures, and HR Transformation.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Choksi graduated with a Finance degree from S.I.E.S. College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. She also has an MBA in Human Resources from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)