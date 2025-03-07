BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: JLL India has secured the #112 position in Fortune India's first-ever ranking of the top 500 multinational companies operating in India. This prestigious recognition not only places JLL India among the country's top multinationals but also establishes it as the leading "Professional Services - Real Estate Consultant" in the newly released Fortune India MNC 500 list for the fiscal year 2023-24. The Fortune 500 India MNC list, which ranks companies based on their revenue, highlights JLL's exceptional performance and substantial impact on the Indian business landscape. This achievement underscores JLL's commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in shaping India's real estate sector. "We are honoured to be recognized as the leading real estate consultant in Fortune India's inaugural MNC 500 list. This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless dedication, innovative approach, and unwavering commitment to delivering superior services to our clients. Our success is driven by our talented professionals, advanced technology utilization, and our focus on providing innovative, client-centric solutions. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to fuelling further success and advancement in India's dynamic real estate sector," said Radha Dhir, CEO and Country Head, India, JLL. JLL's prominent ranking in the Fortune India MNC 500 list underscores its strong market presence and robust performance, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking expert real estate solutions in India's dynamic market. This achievement reflects JLL's commitment to setting industry benchmarks through comprehensive services, cutting-edge technology solutions, and deep market insights. As India's foremost real estate consultancy, the firm boasts a robust presence across 10 major cities and over 130 tier-II and III markets. Leveraging a team of over 15,500 professionals, JLL offers comprehensive solutions including leasing, project development, facility management, capital markets, research & advisory, transaction management and property & asset management. These services cater to diverse asset classes such as commercial, industrial, warehouse and logistics, data centres, residential, retail, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, and education. As a trusted partner for investors, developers, local corporates, and multinational companies, JLL continues to shape the future of real estate for a better world. For more information, please visit www.jll.co.in

