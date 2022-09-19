Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, is rapidly expanding its footprint in India.

The company spots great potential in the Indian market for its capability and great talent pool in technology, digitalization and software engineering. Johnson Controls recently established an OpenBlue Innovation Center in Hyderabad and a Global Business Center in Gurugram, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India. The company spots great potential in the strategically important Indian market, as a hub for innovation, digital transformation and a great talent pool.

With its complete portfolio of full life-cycle intelligent building products, technologies, software and services, Johnson Controls is poised to play a strategic role in the fulfilment of India's Smart Cities Mission, which aims to bring future-focused, smart, and sustainable infrastructure to urban development. The company has well-established expertise and successful cases in India across verticals including industrial, commercial, airports, metros, data centers, smart cities, hospitality, hospitals, and life science.

As part of its commitment to business development in India, as a growth market for innovation centers, engineering, software and digitalization hubs, Johnson Controls has recently set up an OpenBlue Innovation Center in Hyderabad and a Global Business Center in Gurugram. The newly opened OpenBlue Innovation Center focuses on research and development for security products and is dedicated to transforming customer experiences using intelligent edge devices. With 500 engineers already, the company plans to create additional roles for engineers, data analysts, scientists and other specialists across functions, including Internet of Things (IoT), edge, AI/computer vision and UI/UX. Spreading across 85,000 square feet, the Global Business Center in Gurugram which was launched in July 2022 has a 900-staff team and is poised to reach 1200 employees by 2023.

Anu Rathninde, President, Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls, along with Marlon Sullivan, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Johnson Controls, recently visited the company's India facilities in Gurugram and Pune to review business and talent growth plans for the country, underscoring Johnson Controls' commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings in this part of the world.

"India is an important growth market for us for talent, market potential and innovation. Our constant investments in infrastructure and talent acquisition are a testament to our commitment here," said Anu Rathninde. "We are eager to be a part of India's vibrant business ecosystem and leverage the technical strengths of our team and that of our globally recognized products and services."

Johnson Controls is making sustained investments in talent development in the country. Recently the company has also become a Great Places to Work® certified organization in India. This certificate granted by the global authority Great Place to Work® looks at multiple dimensions in workplace culture. Winning organizations are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience and sustainable financial performance.

Marlon Sullivan said, "We are proud to be certified as a 'Great Place to Work' - this honour demonstrates the effort that our local teams have invested to create a positive and productive workplace culture in India. We endeavour to offer our team members the best opportunities to grow and contribute to the innovations of the future and the critical work we are doing to reinvent how buildings are controlled and connected - all to ensure they offer the most productive environments and healthiest homes for people."

Headquartered in Pune, Johnson Controls has been present in India since 1995. Across the country, it currently has nine branch offices, two manufacturing facilities, three Research & Development (R&D) centers, and two OpenBlue Innovation Centers, employing over 6000 people. With the widest portfolio of solutions for buildings, Johnson Controls is driving towards improving energy efficiency and achieving sustainability goals for customers in India.

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.in for more information and follow Johnson Controls Asia Pacific on LinkedIn.

