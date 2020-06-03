Business News | JSPL Records 28 Pc Rise in May Steel Sales Volume

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Wednesday it recorded the highest ever standalone steel sales of 6.4 lakh tonnes in May, marking a growth of 28 per cent as compared to sales of 5 lakh tonnes during the same period of previous year.

Out of 6.4 lakh tonnes of total standalone sales, 4.01 lakh tonnes are export sales, it said in a statement.

The company recorded consolidated steel sales of 7.97 lakh tonnes which is a growth of 26 per cent as compared to sales of 6.31 lakh tonnes during the same period of previous year. JSPL recorded consolidated steel production of 6.2 lakh tonnes in May.

In addition, the company recorded production of 6.47 lakh tonnes of pellets in May. (ANI)

