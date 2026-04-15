VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL), a listed global Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company specialising in power transmission infrastructure, has been recognised across three categories Best Construction Projects (G), Artisans & Supervisors (E2), and Women in Construction (D) at the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2026, organised by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC). The awards, among the most widely recognised in India's construction sector, were conferred following a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation of performance, safety, and quality benchmarks.

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Under Category G, which recognises excellence in construction projects across sectors, including power and transmission, JSL received the award for the 400/220 KV D/C Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project in Goa. The project was evaluated through a structured process that included documentation review, jury interactions. As part of the assessment, the CIDC team conducted a series of interviews and discussions with Resonia, in the presence of the JSL team while also evaluating the company's QHSE systems.

In Category E2, which recognises supervisors from across the construction industry, four members of JSL's site team from the Torrent project were honoured. The evaluation was conducted through a remote jury interview in January 2026. A total of 126 supervisors received the award industry-wide, and JSL's representation across this category reflects the consistency of JSL's site-level execution across projects.

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Ms Vandana Ajay Kudalkar, Senior VP QHSE at JSL, was recognised under Category D, which honours women in construction across roles, including workers, managers, consultants, and entrepreneurs. She was one of 14 recipients selected across industries, following a two-round process that included a jury interaction and an in-person assessment at the client's office in Gurugram in January 2026.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, CEO, Jyoti Structures Limited, said, "Being recognised across three distinct categories at the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards reflects the standards we continue to build at Jyoti Structures. While delivering projects is critical, equal importance lies in the discipline, consistency, and people who drive that execution every day across our sites. These awards acknowledge the Goa-Tamnar project, our supervisors on the Torrent site, and Ms Kudalkar's contribution to quality and safety leadership. Each representing a different dimension of what it means to build with accountability at scale."

The Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) is a body established under the aegis of the NITI Aayog to facilitate the growth and development of the construction industry. The Vishwakarma Awards cover organisations and individuals across a wide range of categories, from project delivery and sustainability to research, safety, and workforce development.

About Jyoti Structures Limited

Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL) is a listed global EPC company with over five decades of experience in power transmission infrastructure. Incorporated in 1974, JSL executes turnkey projects across the power transmission value chain, including design and engineering, consulting, prototype tower testing, manufacturing, construction, and project management. The company also undertakes high-voltage substations, underground cabling, and optical fibre ground wire (OPGW) installations, supporting grid expansion and system reliability across India and international markets.

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