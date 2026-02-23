NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23: KaarTech, a global digital transformation consulting firm, announced that SAPOCOM Technologies had formally joined as an associate company. This strategic alignment enhances KaarTech's capabilities in Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) and marks a focused step toward building deeper vertical expertise for asset-intensive, trading-led enterprises.

SAPOCOM brings a well-established reputation in the CTRM space, with extensive hands-on experience in SAP-based implementations across the commodity lifecycle. Its portfolio includes successful engagements in contract management, risk reporting, and downstream commodity trading, all of which require both technical depth and nuanced industry expertise.

This association adds agility and depth to KaarTech's growing CTRM practice. Building on its track record of delivering SAP CTRM and SAP S/4HANA programs across Oil and Gas, Energy, Mining, and Metals, KaarTech continues to support greenfield transformations, global rollouts, and platform modernization initiatives.

With over 75+ SAP S/4HANA engagements globally and 3,200+ SAP transformation projects delivered across 15+ countries, KaarTech brings enterprise-scale execution capabilities to complex trading environments.

"CTRM is a high-impact, niche domain with significant scale in the Oil & Gas sector. Our strategic association with SAPOCOM is a focused market-entry investment for KaarTech, combining deep SAP CTRM expertise with strong cultural and business alignment to accelerate value for global commodity enterprises," said Selvakumaran M, Co-Founder and Director, KaarTech.

With SAPOCOM's CTRM expertise embedded into its consulting and delivery approach, KaarTech is well-positioned to advise and execute across both the strategic and operational dimensions of commodity transformation. Together, the two organizations offer a differentiated capability that marries deep domain specialization with enterprise-scale transformation execution.

This association reinforces KaarTech's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to navigate the evolving demands of global commodity markets with resilience, compliance, and strategic clarity.

About KaarTech

KaarTech is a leading digital transformation consulting organization with 20+ years of experience. The company is a rapidly growing unicorn specializing in IP and digital services, as well as edge and beyond-edge solutions. KaarTech operates across15+ global locations and has successfully executed 3,200+ projects, supported by a workforce of 3,500+ employees. Driven by a strategic focus on customer excellence, KaarTech has earned 23 SAP Quality Awards and 25 business awards worldwide.

With a proven legacy of delivering 75+ SAP S/4HANA digital transformation engagements globally, KaarTech plays a leading role in helping enterprises modernize and scale. Through its flagship intellectual property, KTern.AI, an AI-first approach, KaarTech is committed to reshaping the future of businesses by enabling faster, more intelligent SAP S/4HANA transformations.

For more information, visit www.kaartech.com.

About SAPOCOM Technologies

SAPOCOM Technologies is a specialized SAP consulting firm focused on delivering tailored digital transformation solutions across complex enterprise environments. With deep domain expertise and a strong delivery track record, SAPOCOM helps businesses unlock the full value of SAP platforms to drive operational efficiency, growth, and strategic advantage.

Guided by a commitment to client success, the company brings proven capabilities in SAP implementation, advisory, and support services, particularly in high-stakes, regulated industries. SAPOCOM operates with a global perspective, delivering purpose-driven SAP solutions that align technology with long-term business goals.

