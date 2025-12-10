PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10: Kapture CX, a leading full-stack AI-driven enterprise-customer experience platform, today announced its sustained profitability, along with strong 80% year-over-year growth. Supported by major new wins from mainstream banking and fintech clients, the company is poised to scale 2.5x in the next 12 months.

Large enterprises today face a critical CX challenge: customer volume is exploding, while compliance, data residency, and cost pressures intensify. Traditional approaches such as scaling service headcount or stitching cloud tools together no longer work at enterprise scale. Kapture CX is pioneering the shift from traditional contact centers to people-lite, AI-first experience operations where employees are augmented with AI and routine resolution is fully autonomous.

Kapture CX follows a disciplined vertical-focus strategy in India across retail/e-commerce and BFSI, delivering solutions that pair deep domain knowledge with full-stack technology capabilities. This approach ensures exceptional outcomes tailored to each industry's needs -- setting Kapture apart from generic CX automation tools. Kapture's DIY agentic AI platform lets enterprises build CX-trained AI agents that adapt to internal workflows and compliance rules without engineering dependency.

Kapture CX solves the toughest CX challenges at scale with secure, AI-driven, people-lite contact centers capable of handling millions of compliant interactions across voice, chat, email, and social channels without adding agents in the same ratio. The platform doesn't just automate -- it resolves, autonomously executing actions inside enterprise systems to drive measurable business impact.

Whereas typical cloud platforms pose some compliance risk, Kapture CX mitigates that by offering private-cloud, VPC, and hybrid deployment models that give enterprises full control of data, identity, encryption, and auditability. This security-first architecture has made Kapture a trusted CX transformation partner for banks, insurers, and large digital-first retail companies.

"We are winning where many AI companies are struggling," said Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-Founder & CEO of Kapture CX. "Our model is built on delivering measurable business impact. We run paid POCs that ensure accountability on both sides and almost all of them convert into full contracts, proving the strength and maturity of our product."

Kapture CX is also fast-tracking its global expansion, especially in the U.S. market, where it is targeting retail-energy and travel/cruise industries. To support its growth ambitions, Kapture CX is expanding its leadership bench and deepening its partner-led go-to-market motions. The company collaborates closely with Big 4 consulting firms, leading global SIs, and hyperscalers to enhance trust, accelerate transformation, and shorten deal cycles.

With its profitable foundation, robust growth trajectory, and differentiated vertical-first full-stack AI strategy backed by marquee clients like BigBasket, Tata 1mg, Aditya Birla Capital, Coca-Cola, Reliance, and many more. Kapture CX is set to redefine enterprise employee-experience automation for both India and global markets.

