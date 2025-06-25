VMPL

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25: A 42-year-old man from Krishnagiri, who had been suffering from a long-standing ulcer on his leg, was recently diagnosed with advanced skin cancer involving bone. for a long time, he ignored it as a minor wound, But the lesion has grown day by day and involved the underlying bone and muscles. By the time he sought medical attention, the cancer had spread extensively, involving the muscles, bone and lymph nodes, with further progression up to the lymph nodes in the lower abdomen.

At Kauvery Hospital, a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr. Rajkumar (Surgical Oncology), Dr. Manivannan (Orthopedics), and Dr. Suresh Kumar (Plastic Surgery) evaluated his condition and devised a highly specialized treatment plan aimed at removing the tumor while preserving the functionality of his limb.

Given the aggressive nature of the disease and the extensive bone involvement, the surgical Oncology team performed a tumor and bone resection, lymph nodal clearance, carefully removing the affected portion while ensuring that no cancerous tissue remained.

The reconstruction team then undertook an intricate reconstruction procedure, using a bone graft harvested from the patient's unaffected leg to restore structural stability. To ensure proper wound healing and coverage, soft tissue from the patient's back was carefully transplanted with microvascular anatamosis, followed by skin reconstruction.

This advanced surgical approach not only removed the cancer but also preserved the patient's ability to walk, significantly improving his long-term prognosis and quality of life. The expertise and coordination between oncology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery specialists at Kauvery Hospital underscore our commitment to providing cutting-edge medical care and life-changing surgical solutions.

