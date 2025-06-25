FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Borussia Dortmund have a crucial game coming up against Ulsan in the FIFA Club World Cup wherein they will look for a victory to make sure they move to the next round. Dortmund started their campaign with a goalless draw with Fluminense and followed it up with a 3-4 win over Mamelodi Sundowns. Ulsan, with two defeats, are already out of the tournament and they will be playing for pride here. Defence has been a problem area for the side, and they will need to work on it this evening. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Benfica Beats Bayern Munich in Scorching Heat To Win Group C.

Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck continue to miss out for Borussia Dortmund due to fitness issues. Pascal Gross and Felix Nmecha will form the central midfield pairing with an aim to shield the backline. Jobe Bellingham is the playmaker in this team, and he will be a bit of a drafter in the final third. Serhou Guirassy will once again lead the team’s goal scoring efforts in attack.

Um Won-sang was on the scoresheet against Fluminense and he will once again partner Erick Farias in the attacking third. Darijan Bojanic, Seung-beum Ko, and Jin-hyun Lee will form the midfield trio for the side. Kim Young-gwon at the back will utilize all his experience to bring calmness at the back.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai Date Thursday, June 26 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue TQL Stadium, Cincinnati Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

To extend their winning run in the competition, Borussia Dortmund will face off against Ulsan Hyundai in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 26. The Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Esperance Sportive de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap, Tyrique George Find Net Each As UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Progress To Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai live telecast on any TV channel. For Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect a quality football game with Dortmund claiming a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).