Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 27: In a country where chronic skin diseases affect millions, one institution is rewriting the rulebook. Kayakalp Global, based in Faridabad, is rapidly emerging as India's foremost destination for integrative dermatology -- blending Ayurveda, modern medicine, and technology to treat stubborn conditions like vitiligo and psoriasis at their root.

Today, it is widely recognized as a trusted destination for psoriasis and vitiligo treatment in India, offering holistic, science-backed solutions to patients across the country and abroad.

Founded in 1991, Kayakalp Global has grown under the leadership of Dr. Samyak Dhawan, Co-founder and Director of Operations. An MBBS doctor who chose to walk an unconventional path, Dr. Dhawan envisioned a healthcare model that didn't just treat symptoms cosmetically but addressed the root cause of chronic autoimmune skin conditions. His approach has resulted in a large-scale, multi-city operation with over 150 medical professionals, including Ayurvedic experts, MBBS doctors, dermatologists, and patient care advisors.

In a recent milestone event, the organisation, in collaboration with its NGO arm -- the Indian Vitiligo Association -- hosted a free mega medical camp, providing subsidized care and consultations to over 500 patients in a single day. "Skin conditions like vitiligo are not just medical issues, they are deeply social and emotional," said Dr. Dhawan. "Our goal is to ensure that quality care reaches even the remotest corners of India."

Kayakalp Global has also made waves digitally, with its YouTube channel crossing 300,000 subscribers -- making it one of India's largest online communities for skin health advocacy. The platform features detailed patient success stories, expert discussions, and myth-busting content that challenges the stigma surrounding visible skin conditions.

A standout feature of Kayakalp's model is its science-backed Ayurvedic formulations, lab-tested to show clinically verified reductions in inflammation markers such as Substance P and Histamine. "This is the new face of Ayurveda," said Dr. Dhawan. "Rooted in tradition, yet validated by modern science."

The brand's telemedicine infrastructure is another pillar of its outreach, enabling treatment access to patients across tier 2 and tier 3 cities, along with lifetime care programs that continue even after visible recovery.

With a blend of empathy, evidence, and innovation, Kayakalp Global is now positioning itself as a national leader in integrative dermatology -- pioneering a new era in the treatment of chronic skin conditions with both credibility and compassion.

For more information, visit: www.kayakalpglobal.com

