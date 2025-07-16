New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Electronics manufacturer Khushtech Korea, in collaboration with India's Tejas Network, has developed a direct-to-mobile (D2M) feature phone, where consumers can access live TV channels, OTT videos, audio broadcasts, and text-based information all without any internet or WiFi connection.

The D2M phones will use India's terrestrial TV broadcast airwaves to provide an internet connection to consumers.

The Khushtech D2M Feature Phone includes a Saankhya Labs SL-3000 D2M demodulator chip embedded in the device and is intended for use in the 470-608 MHz broadcast bands.

Eric Shin, the founder and CEO of KhushTech, told ANI that they expect BIS certification for the phone by the end of July. Besides, approval from the Indian government for D2M technology is also awaited.

Shin recently had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, where he indicated setting up a D2M mobile phone factory, with an initial investment of USD 20 million.

Further, it plans to invest another USD 80 million in the next 5 years' time, taking the total investment to USD 100 million here in India.

"We are planning to build up the factory in AP(Andhra Pradesh) State to realise Made in India," Shin told ANI.

Minister Lokesh sees D2M services, enabled by Khush Tech's feature phone, as groundbreaking in eliminating the digital divide in rural and remote areas in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for Viksit Bharat.

KhushTech CEO Eric Shin also indicated that they have a dream to create a cluster of Korean high-tech SMEs in Andhra Pradesh.

"Our D2M phones are 4G-enabled, ensuring reliable voice and data services. They do not support 5G at this time," Shin told ANI. "Since the content is freely broadcasted over the air, users don't need mobile data or WiFi to access. D2M-enabled phones are equipped with specialised chipsets (like the SL3000 from Tejas Networks) and antennas that can receive these signals directly. Users can watch live TV, educational content and receive emergency alerts without buffering and network congestion."

The primary target market is rural populations and lower-income segments in villages, where feature phone usage is high and internet penetration is low.

These users are accustomed to broadcast media and prioritize affordability. There are 300 million feature phone in India, and KhushTech is expecting D2M feature phones to replace more than 50 per cent of feature phone volume.

As part of their marketing plans, they are exploring online e-commerce platforms, in addition to a strong offline presence in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and rural areas through partnerships with retailers and distributors. On top of that, collaboration with telecom operators for bundled offers are also under consideration.

"We've initiated conversations with retailers and e-commerce platforms to ensure wide availability across urban and rural markets," he said.

The D2M phones will also support UPI payments, enabling secure and convenient digital transactions similar to smart phones.

"Khushtech will continue to invest in D2M technology for further development of various products and services such as D2M smartphones, D2M Tablet PCs, and D2M Laptops," Shin said.

Khushtech Korea is the world's first D2M feature phone company in the world, jointly developed with SaankhyaLab/Tejas Network.

Asked why he had decided to set up an Indian sounding company name, he responded, "I like India. I like Indian food. I like Indian people. So, I put "Khush" in my company name. I will keep trying to bring happiness to people in India." (ANI)

