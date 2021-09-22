Panaji (Goa) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Goa-based global powerhouse, Kilowott bagged two awards at the prestigious Goa Technology Association (GTA) awards night in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Jennifer Monserrate, Minister for IT, and a host of industry stalwarts.

Winning accolades for excellence in animation and IT the evening saw Kilowott walk away with the coveted awards. Co-founder Judah Fernandez received the former award for the cutting-edge projects executed by Fat Hamster Studio which is part of Kilowott for clients across the globe.

Caleb Fernandez, another of the co-founders, received the award on behalf of Kilowott, one of the fastest-growing IT companies. Within a short span of seven years the company has grown to a 170 plus employee company offering 360-degree digital transformation services to clients across geographical markets. The work culture at Kilowott is what sets it apart and makes it one of the most sought-after companies to work in.

The awards were handed over by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Jennifer Monserrate, Minister of Revenue, IT and Labour and Employment, and President of the GTA Milind Anvekar.

The GTA is Goa's only representative body of IT, ITeS, and other Technology Companies. It has the strong support of more than 50 Tech Companies and has played the role of successfully bridging the gap between government and the industry. Since its inception the GTA has aided in policy formation, getting the industry together, and putting Goa on the world IT map.

Dr Pramod Sawant who was the Chief Guest at the GTA Awards night in an ebullient tone said, "The participation of so many IT companies and start-ups from Goa is very encouraging. It has been a challenging time for every industry and moving to the work-from-home mode must have been very challenging for the IT sector. But, you have been able to bounce back and contribute to our economy. Congratulations to all the winners, many of whom I have noticed are young leaders; this makes me feel positive about Goa's future which I am sure will be a bright one."

"My goal as IT minister of the state is to constantly nurture locally grown companies and put them on the world map. The IT Department is always striving to create opportunities and make resources available for every Goan," said an encouraging Jennifer Monserrate.

Co-founder Aaron Fernandez had this to say about winning the GTA awards, "It's a proud moment for everyone at the Kilowott family who have been on this wonderful journey with us from the day we started this company. Starting from zero, we've managed to scale significant heights in a short period of time. To be recognized as the fastest-growing company of the year while we are in the midst of a pandemic is encouraging and a testament to our belief."

He added, "Around the world, the year 2020 was marked by a number of significant changes. While we adjusted to a 'new normal' our core philosophy remained unchanged: to provide cutting-edge digital solutions in a worldwide marketplace and to improve the digital consumer experience. We're here today because it has and continues to pay off."

Hailing from Saligao, Caleb Fernandez, Judah Fernandez, and Aaron Fernandez is the creative trio of brothers behind Kilowott, which was founded in 2014. While working with some outstanding brands and Fortune 500 firms, Kilowott helped them build and solidify ties with their consumers while converting clicks into customers. The firm now has operations in North America, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, and India, and has worked on more than 2000+ projects internationally to date.

