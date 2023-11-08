ATK

New Delhi [India], November 8: National Day reception of the Republic of Korea was celebrated on November 8, 2023, at the Taon Korean Restaurant in Abu Dhabi. The event marked the celebration of "Kimchi's Day" in Korea, which is designated to inherit and develop kimchi culture, and promote the nutritional value and importance of kimchi. It was organized by the the Korean Embassy in the UAE and operated the event with Korean Food Promotion Institute and aT center with cooperation of Taon Korean Restaurant.

The event brought together six talented contestants who competed in various categories, showcasing their culinary skills and creativity with kimchi. The contest featured dishes like kimchi jeon, kimchi jjigae, and kimchi fried rice, with contestants adding their unique twist to these classic Korean dishes.

The panel of judges, consisting of four prominent figures, played a crucial role in evaluating the contestants' creations. Jang-yong Cho, agriculture attache of the embassy in UAE, expressed appreciation for the participants' interest in kimchi and encouraged them to continue exploring Korean cuisine. Kim Hyeok, director of aT Dubai branch, emphasized the aspiration of aT center's commitment to expanding kimchi exports and promoting related events in response to participants' expectations.

During the event, AFLO (Agrifood Frontier Leader Organization) of the aT center lead the event as the MC. They introduced the purpose of celebrating Kimchi's Day, highlighting the kimchi culture and values of kimchi's healthy ingredient. Also, they mentioned about the agency's relationship between UAE and Korea in exporting Korean foods. This informative presentation offered insights into the significance of Kimchi's Day and the global importance of kimchi.

Awards were presented to the top three winners of the competition. The best winner impressed the judges by presenting a kimchi jjigae dish made halal by substituting traditional ingredients with other alternatives and sweeteners, ensuring the dish adhered to dietary restrictions. This contestant's extensive experience with Korean cuisine set her apart from the competition. The other three contestants received participation prizes to recognize their efforts and dedication.

As part of the event, the aT center generously provided Korean meal kits to all contestants. These meal kits are intended to promote Korean foods and expand the base of Korean food consumption. It was also given to urge UAE residents to have an independent attitude toward consuming Korean food.

The Kimchi Cooking Contest not only showcased the culinary creativity of its contestants but also served as a platform to celebrate Kimchi's Day and promote the cultural and nutritional significance of kimchi in the UAE. The event highlighted the growing interest in Korean cuisine in the region and the potential for further collaboration between the UAE and Korea in the realm of food exports.

