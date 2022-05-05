Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Klub, India's leading Revenue Based Financing platform, today announced that it has funded more than 15 growth & late-stage online businesses through its Rs 200 crores Revenue Based Financing fund.

The fund's diverse portfolio consists of digital businesses such as the popular online apparel platform, Bewakoof, India's largest gourmet chocolate brand, SMOOR, Gourmet Garden, The New Shop & many more. Since its launch in December 2021, Aceler8 has disbursed nearly Rs. 50 crores to these growth & late-stage companies to expand their businesses into new markets, aid inventory and capital expenditure spending, along with several other business growth initiatives. The Rs 200 crores SEBI registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund, is a community-backed fund with celebrities, family offices, international investors & tech founders coming together to support loved brands. The fund's Advisory Council includes unicorn founders like Naveen Tiwari, Founder & CEO, InMobi Group, and ViditAatrey, Co-Founder & CEO, Meesho. Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder, 9Unicorns, Mitesh Shah, Founder & CEO, and Credence Family Office are also a part of the Advisory Council. Aceler8 can invest capital ranging from Rs 50 lacs to Rs 20 crores in digital businesses to accelerate their growth. Edward Menzes, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder at Rossari Biotech stated, "We wanted to diversify our portfolio to include high-yield debt, as a part of our asset allocation and diversification strategy. Klub's Revenue Based Financing Fund has become an interesting addition to our portfolio with a short 3-year fund life, high diversification, fast paybacks, and a real-time dashboard tracking portfolio performance." India's largest gourmet chocolate brand, SMOOR, has scaled its revenue by 100% until January 2022 after taking funding from Klub. Vimal Sharma, Co-Founder, and CEO at SMOOR stated, "We could raise Series A from Rebel Foods because of Revenue Based Financing. The team at Klub values our partnership which is why we could do more than 15 rounds of funding through its platform. Having Klub as our partner allows us to do what we do the best." Since its inception, Klub has deployed more than 450 investment rounds. Anurakt Jain, Co-Founder, and CEO at Klub said, "Revenue Based Financing is an ideal capital complement and businesses are increasingly raising hybrid equity and flexible debt rounds. Our RBF fund, Aceler8, is now geared to work with larger businesses seeking flexible non-dilutive financing in a very short decision-making timeframe. We are aiming to double our investments through our RBF fund over the coming two quarters." Klub's capital platform leverages a new-age tech-data approach to empower digital businesses to raise funds in as less as 2 days through seamless integration. Klub also aims to expand in the international market by the end of this year given the growing number of consumer brands. Beyond this, the portfolio companies get exclusive access to benefits beyond the capital. To know more, visit www.klubworks.com

