New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/ATK): With a view to formally spreading awareness about the public policies, Lipi has recently incorporated a non-profit organisation namely Know Your Rights (KYR) presently based out of her hometown Ahmedabad. KYR envisages filling the gap between this Growth-Oriented Government and the Industrious people of the country who are unaware about the resources lying at their disposal in form of Yojanas.

KYR comprises a strong team of motivated young and experienced individuals working relentlessly under the able guidance of its founder Lipi with a view to reach out to villages in different districts of Gujarat to spread awareness about the policies and Yojanas declared by the government. KYR conducts events and seminars of Sarpanch (presiding village officers) to educate them about how the rural population residing in villages could effectively avail of incentives and benefits under these Yojanas. KYR envisages acting extensively throughout the country with the hope of a larger pool of people joining KYR in this endeavour to bridge the gap between the government and the citizens. KYR is in process of creating a user-friendly Mobile Application that shall provide information in various regional languages relating to several Yojanas. Founded by Lipi, a lawyer pursuing her master's degree with a major in Human Rights, she possesses a keen interest and understanding about the Public Policies, their applicability and executions. She firmly believes that a country's real development and success can be measured by the quality of the socio-economic condition of the weaker and not so privileged segment of people.

Upon her study on the public policies in India, she believes that the present government has immaculately declared enumerable Yojanas that are extremely effective and practical that shall provide with the right opportunities, support, subsidies and benefits to varied segments and cadres of people. With close to 70 per cent of India residing in the rural areas, Lipi finds a huge lack of awareness amongst people about the existence of the public policies and the benefits lying in availing such incentivising Yojanas that shall provide with resources to the financially weaker section to enable them to be self-sustained.

"I strongly believe that it is utmost important for a truly developed country to have a just and equitable society where every citizen irrelevant to the caste, creed and gender gets a fair opportunity of growth and graceful living", says Lipi.

She advocates the philosophy of empowering the weaker section by making them rightfully aware of their privileges and responsibilities to make them able and capable instead of merely donating them money or material. Her belief in the present government's ideology of cohesive growth motivates her to strive towards achieving that.

Lipi sincerely strives to utilise her exposure, experience and privilege as a doctor, lawyer and a female entrepreneur to work towards the Greater Good by Empowerment of the weaker section of the society through the tool of Awareness, for a well deserved cohesively grown nation under the powerful and able leadership of PM Modi.

