Tabriz [Iran], March 30 (ANI): The US- and Israel-led air raids struck a petrochemical unit in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, as reported by Iranian state media, Press TV, on Sunday (local time) amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

According to Press TV, citing Iranian officials, the situation at the facility has been brought "under control" after the strike.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: Kuwait Intercepts Aerial Threats, Projectile Strike Injures 10 Troops.

This development comes after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement, claimed responsibility for targeting key industrial facilities in the region, including aluminium plants in the UAE and Bahrain, as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), on Saturday.

In the statement, the IRGC said its Aerospace and Naval forces carried out a "combined and targeted operation" using missiles and drones against what it described as industries linked to the US military and aerospace sector.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: UAE Intercepts 16 Ballistic Missiles, 42 UAVs Launched From Iran, Defence Ministry Says.

The targets named included the Emirates Global Aluminium (EMAL) facility in the United Arab Emirates and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) in Bahrain.

"The fighters of the Aerospace and Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a combined and targeted operation, effectively targeted two industries affiliated and related to the American military and aerospace industries in the region, including the Amal Aluminium Factory (EMAL) in the Emirates and the Alba Aluminium Factory (ALBA) in Bahrain, with missiles and drones," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

The IRGC alleged that these facilities are connected to American defence production, claiming they play a role in supporting US military industries, and further stated that the strikes were conducted in response to what it described as attacks by "American-Zionist" forces on Iran's industrial infrastructure.

The statement also warned that Iran's retaliation would go "beyond any level of aggression", signalling the possibility of further escalation targeting economic and military assets linked to its adversaries.

This comes amid rising conflict in West Asia, with increasing reports of strikes on strategic infrastructure across multiple countries in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)