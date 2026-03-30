Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma interacted with residents of Heerawala village at a tea stall while returning from a programme he attended in Jamwa Ramgarh.

The Chief Minister attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' session with the public and BJP workers in Jamwa Ramgarh.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: PRD Jawan Dies in Police Lockup in Dehradun, Family Demands Probe Into 'Foul Play'.

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling it a "protective shield for the country", and welcomed the government's move to slash central excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying it will strengthen millions of families and protect them from global uncertainties.

In an X post, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "In this era of global challenges, the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is proving to be a protective shield for the country. The decision to reduce the central excise duty on petrol from ₹13 to ₹3 per liter and on diesel from ₹10 to zero is highly commendable."

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Bengaluru Rural: Around 60 Fall Ill After Consuming Ram Navami Prasad in Karnataka, All Stable.

"This sensitive step will provide economic strength to millions of families across the country. At the same time, they will remain free from the uncertainties of global fluctuations. My appeal is that all citizens stay away from rumors and unite to contribute to the progress of the state and the nation," he added.

Bhajanlal's remarks come after the Central government reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and brought it down to zero for diesel, as per a Gazette notification issued under the provisions of the Central Excise Act, 1944. Additionally, a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel exports.

The decision follows escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz--a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Before the crisis, India sourced around 12-15% of its oil imports through this route. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)