Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birthday of Lord Hanuman, who is an incarnation of Lord Shiva himself according to the epic of Ramayan. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is the son of King Kesari and Queen Anjana and is also known as Pawanputra and Bajrangbali. He is a devoted follower of Lord Rama. It is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra (April-May) on the full moon day. This year, Hanuman Jayanti 2022 falls on April 16, Saturday. And to mark the auspicious occasion, we bring you a collection of Happy Hanuman Jayanti images, Hanuman Jayanti 2022 greetings, Hanuman Jayanti 2022 wishes, Happy Hanuman Jayanti messages, Bajrangbali photos, Bajrangbali HD wallpapers and more to share with family and friends. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi HD Images: Wish Family and Friends With Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Messages.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Hanuman will give you the courage, strength, and wisdom you need to face various challenges in life. The festival commemorates Lord Hanuman's devotion to Lord Rama and his daring feats. Devotees perform holy Pujas at temples devoted to Sree Hanuman or at home. During the festival, people pray to Lord Hanuman in order to be freed from evil spirits. We have curated some messages, greetings and HD images to share with your loved ones to wish them a happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishes For Hanuman Jayanti 2022

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: May Lord Hanuman Bless You With All You Need and Desire. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: Be strong and Courageous Like Lord Hanuman. Wishing You a Very Happy and Blessed Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: May You Achieve Many Triumphs, Wealth and Good Health! Wishing You a Happy And Blessed Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: May Lord Hanuman Bless Your Life with Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. Wish You All a Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Jai Bajrang Bali. May Hanuman Ji Bless you with Power and Wisdom. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in very different ways all across the country. Devotees and followers offer their prayers and make Prasads for Lord hanuman and some even practice fasting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).