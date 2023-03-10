Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]/ Newark (California) [US], March 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): KPI Partners, a global provider of analytics and digital transformation solutions, has once again been Certified as a Great Place To Work for 2023, marking the third consecutive year of achieving this prestigious recognition. A whopping 91 per cent of employees agreed that KPI Partners is a Great Place To Work® in an anonymous poll. This achievement reflects the company's proactive measures to preserve its high-trust culture. It shows that the employees believe in the company's vision, values, and culture.

KPI Partners has established itself as a global leader in the industry by offering solutions to over 500 Fortune companies. The company attributes its success to the hard work of its skilled employees, who are passionate about clients and consistently go the extra mile for them. The company continues to place a premium on their overall welfare, through people-centric initiatives that help create an environment of trust, transparency, innovation, and fun.

The Great Place to Work certification™ is widely recognized as the gold standard for recognizing companies that provide exceptional working conditions for their employees. At Certified™ excellent workplaces, the odds of working for a great manager increased by 4.5 times, and employees are 93 per cent more likely to be passionate about their work, growth, and receive a fair chance at promotion.

"At KPI Partners, we strive to nurture a workplace that maximizes human potential based on a strong foundation of values and culture. We have always focused on strengthening our employees and have practices aimed at enhancing their experience. Attaining Great Place To Work Certified™ status signifies and validates how we continue having a people-centric organizational culture," said Daniel Shaw, Senior Director, HR & TAG, Management at KPI Partners. "We believe that investing in our people is crucial to delivering the highest level of service and innovation to our clients, and this recognition only reinforces our commitment to this vision."

KPI Partners values a motivated and enthusiastic workforce. The company culture is built on cooperation, camaraderie, and shared appreciation, and it offers its team members customized work schedules, women-led leadership initiatives, wellness programs, and social gatherings. KPI Partners will continue to invest in people and technology to be a trusted strategic partner for organizations seeking to unlock their data potential. The Company's mission is to deliver game-changing solutions and create an exceptional workplace culture that empowers employees with career growth opportunities through professional certifications, leadership coaching, and advancement through learning and development programs.

Founded in 2006, KPI Partners is a California-headquartered global trusted strategic partner for Analytics and Digital Transformation solutions focused on helping organizations solve their most complex and interesting business challenges. We are serving Fortune 500 companies in high-tech, retail, CPG, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and life sciences. We have offices in Silicon Valley in California (HQ), Boston, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Join us on our journey to transform the world of business with cutting-edge analytics and digital solutions. Visit our website to learn more about our services and career opportunities. www.kpipartners.com.

Media Contact:Nisha SharmaSenior Manager Marketingnisha.sharma@kpipartners.com +91-9833431463

