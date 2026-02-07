Mumbai, February 7: Actor Boman Irani's directorial 'Mehta Boys' just turned one, and to mark the special occasion, the actor shared a look back at the journey of the show and thanked fans for their love. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Irani posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets along with a heartfelt note for everyone who supported the project.

The 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor wrote, "It's been a year since The Mehta Boys found its way into the world. I carried this story for a long time, and the love you've shown it has been deeply humbling. To every person who believed in it, and to my wonderful team who helped shape it, thank you for making this journey so special. #1YearOfTheMehtaBoys." ‘The Mehta Boys’ Trailer: Boman Irani’s Directorial Debut Co-Starring Avinash Tiwary Explores Bittersweet Father-Son Relationship (Watch Video).

Boman Irani Shares BTS Video From Sets ‘The Mehta Boys’

Soon after he dropped the post, fans chimed in in the comment section to pour their warm messages. One fan wrote, "Love, love, and more love, Sir to you, to Mehta Boys, and to each and every Bounder. Thank you for existing. The world is a kinder and richer place because of your mere presence." Another fan said, "Congratulations on one year of this layered, in-depth, nuanced, and beautiful film I've seen. Thank you for putting it out there."

The Mehta Boys tells the story of a father and son who do not get along. Due to an unexpected situation, they are forced to spend 48 hours together. During this time, both are pushed to face their past, their pain, and their love for each other. The film is directed by Boman Irani and also stars him in a crucial role. The cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup. ‘The RajaSaab’ Promotions: Boman Irani Praises Co-Star Prabhas’ Humility, Says ‘He Doesn’t Want You To Treat Him Like a Superstar’ (Watch Video).

Before its online release, the web series traveled across the globe for multiple festivals. It had its global premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September 2024, where it won Best Feature Film. Boman Irani also won Best Actor at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto. The movie made its Asia debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, in November 2024 and also opened the Indian Film Festival in Berlin in January 2025. The project premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025.

