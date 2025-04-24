PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 24: Kretto Syscon Limited (BSE Code: 531328), a diversified player in real estate and information technology sectors, will announce its audited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 and the full fiscal year on April 24.

Incorporated in 1994 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Kretto Syscon has steadily expanded its footprint in residential and commercial real estate sectors, while also expanding its software and IT services portfolio.

The company's shares have surged by 40% from Rs. 1.45 per share to Rs. 2.13 in recent quarters. On Tuesday, the stock touched a 52-week high of Rs. 2.15, trading at approximately 22 times the EPS of Rs. 0.09, reflecting growing investor confidence. The company's market cap stood at more than Rs. 116 crores.

Kretto Syscon posted a robust profit of Rs. 5.83 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25, followed by Rs. 1.83 crore in the third quarter, demonstrating resilience despite market challenges. Analysts expect the fourth quarter performance to remain consistent and expect the stock to continue to attract investor interest in the small-cap segment.

As Kretto Syscon continues to focus on innovation, transparency, and long-term value creation, it remains poised for future growth in both its core sectors.

