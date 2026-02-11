PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Krishival Foods Limited, (NSE - KRISHIVAL, BSE - 544416 | INE0GGO01015), a fast-growing Indian FMCG company with a diversified portfolio spanning dry fruits, nuts, and ice cream under the brands Krishival Nuts and Melt N Mellow, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9M FY26.

The company delivered another strong quarter, supported by robust festive and wedding-season demand, deeper reach across Tier II and Tier III markets, and steady traction across general trade, modern trade, quick-commerce, and export channels. Sustained growth in the Nuts business and a successful turnaround in the Ice Cream segment, which is now contributing at the PAT level, emerged as key highlights of the quarter.

Key Financial Highlights:

Q3 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue of ₹ 76.86 Cr, YoY growth of 40%

- EBITDA of ₹ 11.54 Cr, YoY growth of 263%

- EBITDA Margin of 15.01%, YoY growth of 159%

- Net Profit of ₹ 6.41 Cr, YoY growth of 11,709%

- Net Profit Margin of 8.34%, YoY growth of 8240%

- 9M FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue of ₹ 197.57 Cr, YoY growth of 52%

- EBITDA of ₹ 28.89 Cr, YoY growth of 77%

- EBITDA Margin of 14.62%, YoY growth of 16.40%

- Net Profit of ₹ 16.61 Cr, YoY growth of 99%

- Net Profit Margin of 8.41%, YoY growth of 31.40%

Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Sujit Bangar - Chairman & Whole-Time Director, said,"Q3 FY26 represents a strategic inflection point for Krishival Foods, with our Ice Cream business, Melt N Mellow, beginning to contribute at the PAT level-well ahead of scale maturity. This reflects the strength of our operating model, improved capacity utilisation and a sharp focus on cost discipline, even amid seasonal headwinds.

Our Nuts business, Krishival Nuts, continues to deliver consistent topline growth and margin expansion, supported by premiumisation, festive and wedding-led demand, procurement discipline and operating leverage.

With the successful completion of our 9,999.48 lakh Rights Issue, we are well-capitalised to invest in processing infrastructure, working capital efficiency and scalable, margin-accretive growth initiatives. We remain focused on building a differentiated, profitable FMCG platform with sustainable returns for shareholders."

Segment-wise Performance Highlights:

- Nuts & Dried Fruits - Krishival Nuts• Q3 FY26 revenue at ₹54.82 crore, up 14.7% YoY, supported by festive and wedding-season demand

- Q3 FY26 EBITDA grew 107% YoY to ₹9.65 crore, reflecting operating leverage

- Q3 FY26 PAT increased 146% YoY to ₹5.88 crore

- 9M FY26 revenue stood at ₹147.19 crore, up 22% YoY

- 9M FY26 EBITDA grew 40% YoY to ₹24.83 crore; PAT increased 45% YoY to ₹15.44 crore

- Growth driven by premiumisation, deeper reach across Tier II and Tier III markets, and GST rate rationalisation supporting demand

Ice Cream - Melt N Mellow- Q3 FY26 revenue at ₹21.01 crore, up 122% YoY

- Q3 FY26 EBITDA turned positive at ₹2.85 crore versus a loss of ₹1.78 crore YoY

- Q3 FY26 PAT turned profitable at ₹0.58 crore versus a loss of ₹2.33 crore YoY

- 9M FY26 revenue grew 71% YoY to ₹52.45 crore

- 9M FY26 EBITDA improved to ₹6.08 crore from a loss of ₹0.51 crore YoY; PAT turned positive at ₹1.21 crore

- Q3 FY26 marked a key inflection point, driven by improved operational efficiency, higher capacity utilisation, and expanding brand visibility across Western and Southern India, despite seasonal softness in the winter quarter

Rights Issue Update- Successfully completed a ₹9,999.48 lakh Rights Issue, strengthening the company's capital base

- Rights Issue ratio set at 45 equity shares for every 301 fully paid-up equity shares held

- Proceeds to be utilised for part-funding capital expenditure towards a new nuts processing and packaging facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra

- Allocation towards working capital augmentation, supporting improvement in the working capital cycle

- Balance allocated for general corporate purposes

- The capital raise enhances balance sheet strength and supports capacity-led, margin-accretive growth

Operational & Business Highlights

Geographical Reach- Krishival Nuts expanded its footprint to 110+ Tier II and Tier III cities and towns, supported by a network of 10,000+ retail touchpoints

- Melt N Mellow is now available across 26,000+ retail touchpoints spanning Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh

- As of December 31, 2025, the Company has deployed 9,895 deep freezers across retail touchpoints in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, strengthening cold-chain infrastructure and enhancing on-ground brand visibility

Exports

- Krishival Nuts established presence in Singapore with distribution across 300+ retail touchpoints

- Export revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1.68 crore, contributing approximately 3% of total sales

Strategic Outlook

- Expand nuts and dried fruits processing capacity from 10 MT per day to 40 MT per day over the next three years, supporting long-term volume growth and margin expansion

- Ice Cream Division operates a state-of-the-art facility with installed capacity of 1 lakh litres per day, with a phased ramp-up to full utilisation planned over the next three years

- Strengthen presence across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, deepening penetration in both existing and new markets

- Scale exports in Singapore and the United States, building on early traction to expand global reach

- Integrated value chain, dual-brand portfolio, and early leadership in Tier II and Tier III markets position the Company for sustainable, profitable growth and a premium-yet-accessible brand proposition

