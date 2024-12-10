SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 10: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), one of the leading institutes for techno-driven business learning, is closing admissions for two of its flagship MBA programmes: IT Business Management (ITBM) and Data Sciences & Data Analytics (DS & DA) on December 20, 2024. These programmes, known for their unique blend of cutting-edge technology and strategic business insights, continue to draw aspiring professionals from across India, eager to thrive in the ever-evolving digital economy.

Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director, SCIT commented, "Organisations are now increasingly relying on innovation and data to drive transformation. However, many businesses struggle to keep pace with these rapid changes and face challenges in leveraging emerging technologies and analytics effectively. This is where our MBA (ITBM) and MBA (DS & DA) programmes play a crucial role. By combining advanced analytics, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic IT, we prepare students not just to adapt to change but to lead it--equipping them with the skills to solve complex problems, drive innovation, and create tangible value in the industry."

Overview of the MBA Programmes

MBA programmes stand out for their unique blend of technology and management, catering to the demands of the modern business landscape:

* MBA (ITBM): The programme is designed to create leaders who can efficiently handle IT-enabled businesses. It develops knowledge areas in IT strategy, systems design, information security, and business analytics. Real-world projects form the base of the curriculum, emphasizing decision-making at the intersection of technology and management.

* MBA (DS & DA): This program offers students a unique opportunity to harness the power of big data and excel in the rapidly growing fields of data analytics and data science. The modules in this course include predictive modelling, machine learning, and data visualisation, providing hands-on experience with industry-standard tools and platforms.

Both programmes emphasise experience-based learning, leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and robust industry collaborations. Key highlights include:

* Industry-Aligned Curriculum: Co-designed with leading industry experts to ensure relevance.

* Focus on Cutting-Edge Technologies: Emphasis on cybersecurity, analytics, and emerging technologies.

* Hands-On Projects with Industry Leaders: Gain practical experience through real-world projects and certifications.

* Executive Insights and Mentorship: Guest lectures by top C-suite executives and one-on-one mentorship opportunities.

Career Prospects

The placement cell at SCIT leverages its strong industry ties to provide students with exceptional placement opportunities. A standout feature of the placement process is its 10 to 12-week internship programme, designed to offer hands-on experience with real-world projects while aligning seamlessly with industry timelines. These internships frequently lead to full-time roles, equipping SCIT graduates with a distinct advantage in the competitive job market. The output that the students receive after graduating with an MBA from SCIT is especially credited and valued for the readiness to face projects on applied analytics, data science, IT management, and digital transformation reflecting the practical skills developed throughout their studies.

A Hub for Tech-Driven Management Education

The institute has consistently achieved remarkable milestones that reinforce its standing as a leading institution for technology-driven management education. SCIT was recognised for excellence in education, ranking 19th nationally among the top private B-schools by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) in 2024. These achievements, alongside its repeated recognitions for excellence in IT management education and strategic industry collaborations, highlight the institute's commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow in technology and management.

As the admission cycle for 2025-27 closes, SCIT remains committed to developing the next generation of innovators and disruptors. The response to these programmes is overwhelming and speaks of their significance in today's academic and professional space.

For more information about SCIT's academics and admissions, visit www.scit.edu.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)