New Delhi [India], June 16: Guest Delight International (GDI) is a company that specializes in providing mystery shopping, quality assurance, and marketing research programs for the hotel, aviation and cruise industries.

The company has unveiled its proprietary cloud-based software that is being used by hotels globally for quality assurance and standards compliance. The software has been designed for non-reliance on checklists or audits, but more towards the innovative and solutions-oriented methods that explore the vital relationships between brand promise, guest experiences and employee behaviour.

GDI also has a specially designed app that provides data on the fly and seamless interface with the website.

Hotels using the software can rely on the GDI team to facilitate and grow the art of hospitality with to a level that sustains their business in the long run and has only one goal - Guest Delight & Stakeholder Satisfaction.

The ultimate goal of the GDI software platform is to help hotel companies make their guests happy and satisfied, so they come back again and again and tell their friends about the memorable experiences.

With a presence in more than 100 countries, GDI customizes their software to client-specific needs and location, to ensure the best results possible.

