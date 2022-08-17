New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/SRV): St Pauls Institute of Communication Education (SPICE), is launching an exclusive filmmaking course. The course curriculum prepares students for the emergent streams of film direction, script writing, film production and art direction, cinematography, editing, sound engineering, script writing, etc.

With the technological revolution in smartphones, all of us are photographers and filmmakers, but what if people want to do more and foster their imagination and create a technically sound movie or even a documentary?

Also Read | The Stocks of #BhartiAirtel Ltd Ended over 2.5 Per Cent Up on Wednesday … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

St Pauls to the rescue. As the Indian Film Industry has gathered momentum and progressed, the sophistication of filmmaking technology, from the camera, to sound recording, to editing, all have reached a cutting-edge level. To become a professional filmmaker, the aspirant must focus on a cross-disciplinary and cross-technology flow of thought and resources. SPICE has launched the course to equip students with the skills required in the film industry.

The filmmaking curriculum has been prepared to ensure that modules are centered on what the filmmaking students require. On completion of this course, students will be able to tell more complex stories through new emerging technology.

Also Read | Here Are Some Emotional and Heart-warming Movies That Should Be on Your List. Read Now – – Latest Tweet by IIFA.

It is the director's cut or job to translate the film script to 70 mm of screen space. They have to be the coordinator who brings the team of creative people together. Right from the art director, the costume designer, the choreographer, the cinematographer, etc. to help convert the artistic vision into a reality.

The filmmaking course at St Pauls' teaches the creative aspects, how to handle pre and post-production work and how to balance the budget and ensure that the film is a profitable venture. In fact, learn the business of filmmaking.

This filmmaking course has some great faculty who are coming together to bring this comprehensive course.

Mohinder Pratap Singh, a seasoned film director, screenwriter and copywriter with 18 years of industry experience. His notable works include being a writing associate for "MS: Dhoni, an untold story."

Arun Sukumar a film direction graduate from FTII, Pune. He is the scriptwriter and Associate Director for movies like My Friend Pinto (2011) and Phobia (2016).

Arun Sukumar, he has been teaching at Xavier Institute of Communication (XIC) for over 12 years and is currently working on his directorial debut in Bollywood.

Dev Agarwal, an acclaimed cinematographer, is best known for his work in the movie "Citylights". Ranjan Das, after graduating from FTII, Pune has been involved as a director, writer, editor and educator in cinema, television and corporate films in Mumbai, Kolkata and Indonesia. Some of his notable works include chief assistant director for Swarnabhuj (Zee TV), writing the screenplay for TV series like Crime Patrol (Sony), Siddhant (Star One) and Rihayee (Sony) and edited over 100 documentary and corporate films.

So, if you want to make your mark as a filmmaker in any capacity, this is the time to grab this opportunity to bring your creative, management skills, and other visionary skill-sets.

If you want more information about the Certificate Course in Filmmaking, TV and OTT production, contact +91 98338 06739 or visit www.stpaulsice.com.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)