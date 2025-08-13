VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: In a significant milestone, Learning Routes, the leading edtech company in India, marked its glorious 9th anniversary on July 1 with a grand celebration bringing together the entire LR family. The day was filled with fun games and a get-together to celebrate the company's growing footprint. To mark this landmark, Learning Routes also announced the opening of its new branch in Noida, pointing towards a strategic expansion of its reach in northern India.

Also Read | Cloudburst Caught on Camera in Uttarakhand? AI-Generated Video Circulated With Fake Claim, Reveals Fact Check.

The inauguration of the new Noida branch was held on the eve of the 9th anniversary. It is located in Sector 62, the heart of Noida's educational and IT centre. The new branch is a collaborative hub for students, counsellors and university partners. It has a sleek design with 100+ workstations and expected to create over 100 new job opportunities in the region.

The company started with a small dream of the founders to make quality education accessible to everyone. Today, it has blossomed into a growing family of students, counsellors and top universities in India. Having grown from a group of colleagues who had a vision to create something big in the education sector.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Wishes & Greetings: Best Swatantrata Diwas Messages, Tiranga Images, HD Wallpapers and Photos To Share on 15th August.

The company currently operates in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida, and Delhi. In the past 9 years, the company has made a significant impact on India's online education landscape. Continuously moving towards tech advancements, the company introduced the AI enabled college finder and college comparison tool last year to enhance the college selection experience for students. This new feature has enabled students to take charge of their educational journey and personalised the experience for them.

The grand celebration for the 9th anniversary of the company was a vibrant show of achievement, culture and community. It marked the high student satisfaction rating for counselling and post-enrolment services. The organisation has partnered with top UGC-DEB entitled universities in India, like Amity Online, Online Manipal, Jain Online, UPES Online, Uttaranchal University Online, and IMT CDL, among others. The experienced counsellors of the organisation assist students in choosing the right course in the right college. Among the most popular ones are online MBA, BBA, BCA, MCA, executive programmes, and certifications. The organisation makes sure that students enrol online in UGC recognised universities.

Not just students, in the past nine years, Learning Routes has offered a platform for all its employees to grow and rise in their spheres. In the years ahead, the company plans to expand its range of courses, forge partnerships with more universities and upgrade the college finding process to achieve the goal of "education for all".

Learning Routes was established in 2016 and has grown into a leading edtech platform in India. Its roots are now in five different cities in India, with its headquarters at Plat No. 121, Sector 44, Gurugram, Haryana. With this milestone of completing 9 years of growth and excellence, the organisation has already geared up for more opportunities to help students reach their goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)