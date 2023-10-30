PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 30: Lemnisk, a frontrunner in the enterprise Customer Data Platform sector, has reported a significant surge in revenue and profitability driven by its strategic focus on large enterprises. A customer data platform (CDP) is a collection of software that creates a persistent, unified customer profile that is accessible to other systems.

As an industry-leading real-time CDP vendor, Lemnisk enables enterprises to break down customer data silos by offering deep integrations with top and strategic tool ecosystems including Adobe, Salesforce, and Microsoft Dynamics. Using these integrations and other flexible enterprise-focused data ingestion techniques, they can quickly aggregate and activate data across their technology stacks, create unified customer views, and drive personalized, data-driven customer experiences.

Rinku Ghosh, Co-Founder & COO, Lemnisk, said, "Rather than offering an overwhelming number of integrations, our goal is to provide key ones with which enterprises can unlock the full potential of their existing tool ecosystems and create exceptional experiences while keeping consent and privacy frameworks at the core."

Praveen D.S, Co-Founder & CTO, Lemnisk, said, "On top of the CDP where all customer interactions are centralized, our proprietary machine learning stack, Ramanujan, enables a scaled understanding of the right user, right time and right channel."

"This enterprise-focused strategy has reaped excellent results for us. We are booking record deals that will boost our revenue by 2X in just 2 quarters and make us profitable", added Rinku.

Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform-led personalization and real-time marketing automation solution delivers superior customer experiences that result in increased conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises. The key capabilities include:

* Uniquely resolve a user in real-time across different data sources and channels

* Create 1:1 personalized experiences for each user across multiple marketing channels

* Orchestrate individual customer journeys on the right channels at the right time using a proprietary in-built AI engine called Ramanujan

Founded by Subra Krishnan, Rinku Ghosh, and Praveen D.S, Lemnisk is headquartered in Bangalore and has offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Boston. The company is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified.

