Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited,(BSE: 544329), One of the trusted names in the sourcing, processing, trading, and marketing of premium-quality spices, dry fruits, and grocery products, have announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY25 (Sequential Growth over H1 FY25)

* Total Income of Rs 6946.98 Lakhs, Growth of 288.48%

* EBITDA of Rs 1128.47 Lakhs, Growth of 219.08%

* PAT of Rs 666.84 Lakhs, Growth of 345.87%

* EPS of Rs 4.35, HoH growth of 278.26%

FY25 (YoY Growth over FY24)

* Total Income of Rs 8735.22 Lakhs, Growth of 40.29%

* EBITDA of Rs 1482.13 Lakhs, Growth of 33.15%

* PAT of Rs 816.40 Lakhs, Growth of 21.31%

* EPS of Rs 5.75, Growth of 8.70%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kaushik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited said, " We are delighted to report a robust performance in H2 and the full year of FY25, driven by improved operational efficiency, new orders, and the superior quality of Leo's spices and dry fruits.

A key highlight was our successful listing on the BSE SME platform--an important milestone that underscores our commitment to transparency, strong governance, and long-term stakeholder value.

Looking ahead, our focus is on scaling operations through our newly formed subsidiary. We are actively engaging with premium hotel chains across India to supply our high-quality spices, dry fruits, and food products--strengthening our brand and opening new growth avenues.

Additionally, our engagement with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India's Canteen Stores Department, will enable us to broaden our consumer base and enhance our national footprint. With a strong team and quality-first approach, we are confident in delivering sustained growth and value in the coming year."

Key Operational Highlights

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)