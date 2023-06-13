BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers individuals easy access to loan against property (LAP) from 7 lending partners. One can get up to Rs 15 Crores to address big-ticket expenses related to:

- Education and tuition fees

- Marriage ceremonies

- Home renovation

- Purchase of assets or property

- Setting up a business

- Health treatment or surgery One can enjoy a high loan-to-value ratio of up to 75 per cent and competitive mortgage loan interest rates starting at 9.25 per cent. Interested individuals can choose to repay in up to 25 years, based on the lender's policies, and benefit from nominal processing fees and foreclosure charges. Here is a look at the top lending partners one can get a mortgage loan from on the platform along with the maximum loan amount and tenure they offer:

Disclaimer: The loan amounts and tenures mentioned above are subject to change at the lender's discretion. One can easily compare the benefits and features of the mortgage loan that the partners offer on the platform. This enables one to make informed decisions. Here are some of the other advantages of applying for a mortgage loan on Bajaj Markets:

- Quick and convenient digital application process

- 100 per cent transparency about LAP interest rates, charges and fees

- Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria

- Clarity about all the documents needed

- Free access to a LAP EMI calculator Interested individuals can check their mortgage loan eligibility and apply seamlessly on the Bajaj Markets application or website. One can also get access to other types of loans, credit cards, insurance plans and investment avenues on the same platform.

