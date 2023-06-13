Saudi Arabia have reportedly set their sights on another football superstar, with Al-Hilal looking to sign Neymar. Representatives of the Saudi Pro League club are in Al-Hilal, as per CBS Sports, as they attempt to acquire the Brazilian’s signature. Further, the report states that PSG are willing to part ways with the player, whose career at the French capital has been riddled with injuries. This comes after Al-Hilal was snubbed by Lionel Messi, who left PSG at the end of the season to join Inter Miami in the United States. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: France World Cup Winner Informs PSG of His Decision to Leave After Contract Ends in 2024, Says Report.

Neymar, should he join Al-Hilal, would have wages similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plies his trade for Al-Nassr. The transfer fee is expected to be in the region of 45 million euros. The former Barcelona attacker could earn around wages of €200 million every year. It has to be noted that Neymar’s contract with PSG runs upto 2025. Al-Hilal though are yet to start talks with PSG over signing Neymar but should this transfer go through, it would be one of the biggest ones in Saudi Arabian football.

A number of high-profile players have been linked to/have made their moves to the Middle Eastern country. Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad and is reportedly set to be joined by N’Golo Kante. Furthermore, the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among others have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia this summer. In another development, PSG have been informed by Kylian Mbappe of his decision to leave the club when his contract expires in 2024.

