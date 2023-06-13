San Francisco, June 13: Google has added new editing features to the photo sharing and storage service 'Google Photos', including Portrait Light, Portrait Blur and Dynamic, for Google One (cloud storage service) subscribers on the web.

The company tweeted from its 'Google Photos' account on Monday, "Just dropped! Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, Dynamic, Colour Pop, HDR, and Sky suggestions are now available for #GoogleOne members on web so you can easily edit your photos, right from your computer." iPhone Spotted in 350-Year-Old Painting Proves Time Travel Conspiracy Theory? Know the Truth Behind Viral Picture That Even Left Apple CEO Tim Cook Surprised!.

According to the company's support page, while the 'Portrait Light' feature will adjust the position and brightness of the light to portraits of a person, the 'Portrait Blur' will adjust the background blur.

"Click Sky to select from several palettes and adjust the colour and contrast in the sky," it added.

On the other hand, the HDR option will enhance brightness and contrast across the image for a more balanced photo.

Meanwhile, in March this year, the company announced that Magic Eraser is now available on all Pixel phones and for any Google One subscriber, including those on iOS. Reddit Down: Social Discussion Platform Faced Brief Outage As Protest Surges Against New API Policy.

The Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).