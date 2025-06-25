Business News | Lohia Aerospace Systems Showcases India's Composite Manufacturing Prowess at Paris Air Show 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 25: Lohia Aerospace Systems (LAS), a leading Indian player in aerospace and defense manufacturing, concluded a successful showing at the Paris Air Show 2025, held at Le Bourget. As the only Indian composites company exhibiting at the event, LAS proudly represented the country's growing capabilities in advanced aerospace manufacturing.

Over the course of the show, LAS displayed cutting-edge composite parts and aerostructures catering to both civil and defense applications. The exhibits--including lightweight structural assemblies and UAV sub-systems--drew significant attention from global aerospace stakeholders for their precision, innovation, and readiness for international supply chains.

The LAS team held pre-scheduled meetings with several leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers from across the aerospace ecosystem. These strategic engagements have propelled the company into advanced-stage conversations with a major OEM for composite interior structures for a next-generation aircraft. LAS is also in advanced discussions to indigenise production of complex structural parts for helicopters for major OEMs--further aligning with India's push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing. In parallel, LAS explored new avenues of collaboration with an American Tier 1 supplier to jointly bid for civil and defense programs in the United States, significantly enhancing the company's international engagement strategy.

In addition to these new opportunities, LAS signed major renewal contracts with its existing customers, reinforcing long-standing partnerships and reaffirming the company's track record for reliable, high-quality delivery. "The Paris Air Show was a very productive event for us," said Anurag Lohia, CEO, Lohia Aerospace Systems. "We were able to continue key conversations with existing customers and also initiate new global relationships. As the only composites manufacturer from India to be exhibiting, we were proud to showcase how far India has come in delivering world-class aerospace solutions."

The participation at Paris Air Show 2025 underscores LAS's ambition to be a trusted global partner in high-performance aerospace manufacturing. With a focus on innovation, precision engineering, and scalable capacity, Lohia Aerospace Systems continues to strengthen its position in the global defense and civil aviation ecosystems.

