Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 12: Loop Health, an integrated employee health benefits and healthcare platform, has crossed the milestone of managing healthcare for over 1 million lives, as it scales a preventive healthcare model aimed at reducing long-term healthcare costs for employers.

Founded in 2018, Loop Health partners with 1,250+ enterprises, including Nasdaq, Lodha Group, Zepto, and Ola. The platform brings together insurance, preventive care, diagnostics, doctor consultations, and digital and paperless claims experience into a single system, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional insurance-led and broking models that largely activate only during hospitalisation.

"Crossing 1 million lives is a validation of a fundamentally different way of thinking about healthcare," said Ryan Singh, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Loop. "These are one million individuals whose health is being actively managed on a continuous basis, not just covered when something goes wrong. Prevention, early intervention, and continuity of care are no longer 'add-ons'--they are the core of how healthcare should work. At scale, this directly translates into healthier employees, fewer avoidable hospitalisations, and more predictable healthcare costs for employers."

According to the company, Loop Health's in-house medical team has handled over 390,000 health queries, conducted 209,000+ consultations without physical waiting rooms, and integrated 40,000+ diagnostic tests into actionable care plans. Loop Health employs its own doctors and operates a unified electronic medical records system, enabling clinicians to access a member's medical history, diagnostics, prescriptions, and claims data in one place.

Loop Health entered corporate health benefits as its primary distribution channel, targeting employer healthcare spends of INR 20,000-INR 30,000 per employee annually. By embedding preventive care, early screening, and structured medical management into employee benefits, the company says it helps employers reduce preventable hospitalisations, improve utilisation efficiency, and stabilise insurance premiums over time.

As it scales beyond the 1 million lives mark, Loop Health is expanding HealthFlex, its flexible benefits platform launched in October 2025, which allows enterprises to allocate healthcare budgets across insurance and employee-controlled wallets for preventive care, mental health, and pharmacy benefits. The company is also strengthening structured chronic care programs focused on diabetes, cardiovascular health, and mental wellness.

Loop Health is India's first integrated employee health benefits platform, combining group health insurance with in-house primary care, diagnostics, and chronic condition management. Founded in 2018, they serve over 1 million lives across 1,250+ companies, with a mission to add 20+ healthy years to India's workforce. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Elevation Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator. Learn more at loophealth.com.

